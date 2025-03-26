Is Bradley Beal playing tonight against the Boston Celtics? Latest on Suns star's availability (Mar. 26)

Bradley Beal will not be suiting up against the Boston Celtics at the Footprint Center on Wednesday. The Phoenix Suns star has been ruled out of the matchup with a left hamstring strain. He last played on Mar.16 against the LA Lakers and has yet to take the floor since.

Earlier, Suns coach Mike Budenholzer gave the reporters a progress update ahead of their Milwaukee Bucks skirmish. He added that Beal was making "good progress" and that his recovery would be crucial for the Suns as they look for a desperate playoff berth scramble.

It has been a tough season for the veteran guard with the injuries and the trade drama. He has played 48 games for Phoenix this season, averaging 17.3 points on 50.5% shooting from the field and 39.5% from behind the arc, 3.4 rebounds, and 3.6 assists.

Bradley Beal open to trade this summer

One of the major trade news stories ahead of the deadline was Bradley Beal. From the LA Lakers to the Miami Heat, there was a string of teams that were linked to the All-Star guard. However, no deals came through, and Beal was eventually left to lace up for the Suns for the remainder of the season. Earlier, the veteran star opined that he is keeping his options open in the summer. Per NBC Sports:

“It is a different deal in the summer,” Beal said. “Everything is kind of more laid out on the table. You got more options... and my biggest thing is when I came here, I want to win. I’ve scored 30 points a game. I’ve been an All-Star. I’ve been All-NBA. I want to win. That’s always been my label -- I haven’t won anything."

Beal also added that he was open to whatever role was expected of him, whether as a starter or coming off the bench. With some of the teams hitting rebuild and some playoff contenders looking to add more firepower, Bradley Beal will have no dearth of suitors in the offseason.

