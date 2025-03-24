Is Bradley Beal playing tonight against Bucks? Latest on Suns guard's status (Mar. 24)

Bradley Beal will not play for the Phoenix Suns in their interconference regular season game against the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday. Beal will miss his fourth consecutive game as he continues to recover from a left hamstring strain. The Suns have performed exceptionally well, winning all three games without him.

Ad

The former Washington Wizards star last played on March 16 against the Lakers, where he had a rough outing before sustaining the injury. He played 15 minutes, scoring just four points on 2 of 6 shooting from the field, including 0 of 2 from beyond the arc.

In addition to Bradley Beal, the Suns also have Nick Richards (right calf tightness) and Mason Plumlee (left quad strain) listed as probable on the injury report. Both players are expected to play against the Bucks, barring any last-minute setbacks.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

The Phoenix Suns are currently fighting to secure a spot in the play-in tournament. Kevin Durant and the team are holding the 10th position in the Western Conference standings with a 34-37 record through 71 games. Along with the Sacramento Kings and Dallas Mavericks, the Suns are among the teams likely to finish in the ninth or tenth spots when the regular season wraps up.

Meanwhile, the Milwaukee Bucks are also dealing with injuries and will face the Suns without their superstar, Damian Lillard. The former Portland Trail Blazers guard has been ruled out due to right calf soreness. Additionally, Bobby Portis (serving a league suspension) and Jericho Sims (right thumb, UCL sprain) will also remain sidelined.

Ad

Where to watch Milwaukee Bucks vs. Phoenix Suns?

The Milwaukee Bucks vs. Phoenix Suns game will take place on Monday, Mar. 24, at the PHX Arena in Phoenix, Arizona. The game will tip off at 10 p.m. EST (7 p.m. PT).

The Bucks vs. Suns game will be broadcast live on NBA TV, AZFamily (local) and FDSWI (local). Live streaming will be available on the NBA League Pass and Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback