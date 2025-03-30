Is Bradley Beal playing tonight against the Houston Rockets? Exploring the Phoenix Suns guard's status (Mar.  30)

The Phoenix Suns will be without Bradley Beal when they play the Houston Rockets at the Footprint Center on Sunday. The guard has been ruled out of the matchup with a left hamstring strain, marking his seventh game that he has missed in a row.

Ad

It has been an injury-riddled season for the veteran guard as he has only played 48 games of the Suns' 74. Added to this was the trade drama around the player, and the ongoing rumor mills around his next landing spot; it has been a tough season for Beal and the Suns. Per Rotowire, he is expected to make a return on Apr. 1 against the Milwaukee Bucks as they begin their three-game road trip that includes stops at Boston and New York.

Ad

Trending

At the time of writing, the side is 11th in the West, and are currently out of playoff reckoning.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Ryan Dunn provides key Bradley Beal update as Suns make desperate postseason dash

Bradley Beal's teammate Ryan Dunn provided a key update regarding the Phoenix Suns guard ahead of the team's clash against the Rockets. Per AZ Central, the forward said:

Ad

"He wants to get back. He's working his butt off."

When healthy, Beal is a proven scoring threat. He is averaging 17.3 points on 50.5% shooting (39.5% from 3-point line) in his second season with Phoenix. His injuries have had the better of him as the 3x NBA All-Star has not played more than 60 games since the 2018-19 season, where he played all 82 games with his former team, Washington Wizards.

With Bradley Beal out for the foreseeable future, the Suns will now bank on superstar duo Kevin Durant and Devin Booker to see them through the rest of the season and make a final dash to make the playoffs via the play-in tournament.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback