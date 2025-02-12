  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA
  • Is Bradley Beal playing tonight against the Houston Rockets? Exploring Suns superstar's status (Feb. 12)

Is Bradley Beal playing tonight against the Houston Rockets? Exploring Suns superstar's status (Feb. 12)

By Sahir Bhojwani
Modified Feb 12, 2025 13:16 GMT
Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal reacts to an officials play during a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center. Photo Credit: Imagn
Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal reacts to an officials play during a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center. Photo Credit: Imagn

The Phoenix Suns have been without Bradley Beal over the last week and the three-time All-Star will miss out on Wednesday's game against the Houston Rockets. Beal has not played in three consecutive games for the Suns, and has not featured in the lineup since Feb. 5. He is on the injury report for Wednesday's road game due to a toe issue.

With the All-Star break around the corner, Beal will have some additional time to rest the toe. Following their road game against the Rockets, the Suns' next game will be against the San Antonio Spurs on Feb. 20, with the lengthy All-Star break in between the two games.

Over the last week, Beal has missed games against the Utah Jazz, Denver Nuggets and Memphis Grizzlies. The Suns have a 1-2 record over that stretch, with their only win coming against the Jazz.

also-read-trending Trending

Although he has struggled with injury issues, Beal has put up strong numbers over the course of the season. Currently in his second season with the Suns, the talented guard/forward is averaging 17.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.1 spg. He has played in 37 games and is averaging 32.4 mpg.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

There were high hopes for the Suns coming into the season, with Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Beal expected to make a big splash in the West. However, a series of injuries has limited the Suns and the team has been inconsistent on the offensive end.

Phoenix Suns currently sits in 11th position in the Western Conference standings with a 26-27 record.

Bradley Beal puts up eye-catching numbers in his last outing against OKC Thunder

Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant with guards Bradley Beal and Devin Booker at Footprint Center. Photo Credit: Imagn
Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant with guards Bradley Beal and Devin Booker at Footprint Center. Photo Credit: Imagn

When healthy, Bradley Beal remains a dangerous threat on the offensive front. In his last outing on Feb. 5 against the OKC Thunder, Beal led his team in scoring and assists, finishing with 25 points and six assists. He was extremely efficient, shooting 7-of-11 from the field and converting all 10 of his free throws on the night. Beal has already recorded 25 or more points on eight occasions this season.

When healthy, the Missouri native remains one of the most potent scorers in the league. Before joining the Suns, Beal was regarded as one of the NBA's top offensive players. With the Washington Wizards, he averaged over 30 in two different seasons (2019-2020, 2020-2021).

Phoenix Suns Fans? Check out the latest Suns depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Neha
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी