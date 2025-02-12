Is Bradley Beal playing tonight against the Houston Rockets? Exploring Suns superstar's status (Feb. 12)

The Phoenix Suns have been without Bradley Beal over the last week and the three-time All-Star will miss out on Wednesday's game against the Houston Rockets. Beal has not played in three consecutive games for the Suns, and has not featured in the lineup since Feb. 5. He is on the injury report for Wednesday's road game due to a toe issue.

With the All-Star break around the corner, Beal will have some additional time to rest the toe. Following their road game against the Rockets, the Suns' next game will be against the San Antonio Spurs on Feb. 20, with the lengthy All-Star break in between the two games.

Over the last week, Beal has missed games against the Utah Jazz, Denver Nuggets and Memphis Grizzlies. The Suns have a 1-2 record over that stretch, with their only win coming against the Jazz.

Although he has struggled with injury issues, Beal has put up strong numbers over the course of the season. Currently in his second season with the Suns, the talented guard/forward is averaging 17.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.1 spg. He has played in 37 games and is averaging 32.4 mpg.

There were high hopes for the Suns coming into the season, with Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Beal expected to make a big splash in the West. However, a series of injuries has limited the Suns and the team has been inconsistent on the offensive end.

Phoenix Suns currently sits in 11th position in the Western Conference standings with a 26-27 record.

Bradley Beal puts up eye-catching numbers in his last outing against OKC Thunder

Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant with guards Bradley Beal and Devin Booker at Footprint Center. Photo Credit: Imagn

When healthy, Bradley Beal remains a dangerous threat on the offensive front. In his last outing on Feb. 5 against the OKC Thunder, Beal led his team in scoring and assists, finishing with 25 points and six assists. He was extremely efficient, shooting 7-of-11 from the field and converting all 10 of his free throws on the night. Beal has already recorded 25 or more points on eight occasions this season.

When healthy, the Missouri native remains one of the most potent scorers in the league. Before joining the Suns, Beal was regarded as one of the NBA's top offensive players. With the Washington Wizards, he averaged over 30 in two different seasons (2019-2020, 2020-2021).

