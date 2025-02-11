Is Bradley Beal playing tonight against the Memphis Grizzlies? Latest on Suns star's availability (Feb. 11)

After seeing his name in trade rumors for weeks, Bradley Beal still finds himself on the Phoenix Suns past the deadline. Now locked in for the rest of the season, the All-Star guard will attempt to help his team contend in the Western Conference.

On Tuesday night, the Suns are slated to face off against Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies. Phoenix will be shorthanded for this matchup, as they won't have the services of Beal. According to the latest injury report, he has been ruled out due to a toe sprain.

The missed games are starting to pile up for Bradley Beal. With being ruled out Tuesday, he'll now be sidelined for three straight matchups for the Suns. This is a tough blow for the former All-Star, as he was having a lot of success before sustaining injury. Beal had broken the 20-point mark in three of his last four appearances, including back-to-back 25-point nights.

Phoenix has opted to keep Beal on the second unit, and he's taken this role change in stride. Coming off the bench, he is averaging 16.6 points and 4.0 assists while shooting 52.5% from the field and 42.1% from beyond the arc.

As the playoff push begins in the NBA, every game is a must-win for Phoenix. They currently find themselves outside the playoff picture, sitting in 11th place in the West with a 26-26 record.

Suns-Grizzlies is set to tip off at 10:00 pm Eastern Time in the second game of TNT's national TV slate.

Phoenix Suns coach provides small injury update on Bradley Beal

As of now, there is no timeline on when Bradley Beal will return to action for the Suns. However, following a recent update, it seems like he still has a ways to go in regards to recovery.

Ahead of their meeting with the Memphis Grizzlies Tuesday, the Suns held practice on Monday. Following the action, head coach Mike Budenholzer fielded questions from the media. He cited that Beal did not participate in practice and that it might be some time before he makes his return.

"I'll start with Brad," Budenholzer said. "He did not practice today. So I think it's going to take him a little more time."

Being without Bradley Beal is a tough blow for the Suns, as he is one of their top performers. Luckily for Phoenix, they still have a pair of stars to lead the charge. Kevin Durant and Devin Booker will continue to do their part as the Suns attempt to punch their ticket to the postseason.

With Beal still on the sidelines, Damion Lee, TyTy Washington, and Grayson Allen are players who could see extended minutes in his absence.

