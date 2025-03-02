Is Bradley Beal playing tonight against Minnesota Timberwolves? Latest on Phoenix Suns superstar's status

Bradley Beal of the Phoenix Suns has been playing really well since the start of February even though the team struggled to get wins. Beal missed the past two games due to a calf injury. Is the Suns guard playing tonight against the Minnesota Timberwolves?

According to the latest injury report, Beal is listed as questionable because of tightness in his left calf. It's the same injury that kept him out in the back-to-back set versus the New Orleans Pelicans on Feb. 27 and 28 as part of the Suns' four-game homestand.

The injury is considered minor, which means Beal could make his return to the court tonight against the Timberwolves. He's expected to be evaluated by Phoenix's medical team before the game. He'll likely get downgraded to out or upgraded to available possibly an hour before the 9:30 p.m. EST tip-off.

What happened to Bradley Beal?

Bradley Beal was diagnosed with tightness in his left calf prior to the Phoenix Suns' Feb. 27 game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Beal played four consecutive games since the season resumed following the NBA All-Star break on Feb. 20.

The 31-year-old guard even played back-to-back games on Feb. 22 and 23 against the Chicago Bulls and Toronto Raptors. He played 43 minutes on Feb. 25, which was an overtime loss to the Memphis Grizzlies at the FedEx Forum. He might have suffered the injury during the game or possibly the day after in practice.

In his absence in the past two games, the Suns have used Tyus Jones in the starting lineup. Beal was initially benched by coach Mike Budenholzer amid their struggles, but was brought back as a starter after the All-Star break.

If Beal gets downgraded to out in tonight's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Suns are expected to use Tyus Jones again or insert Grayson Allen. The latter missed the second game versus New Orleans with a sore left foot, but he's been upgraded to probable.

Bradley Beal's stats vs. Minnesota

Bradley Beal has played against the Minnesota Timberwolves a total of 22 times, averaging 23.9 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.4 steals. His career shooting splits versus them are 50.1% from the field, 43.2% from the 3-point area and 85.6% from the free throw line.

Beal has a winning record of 15-7 versus the Timberwolves in his career. His best game happened on Nov. 15, 2019, when he was still part of the Washington Wizards. He finished with 44 points, three rebounds, 10 assists, two steals and one block in Washington's 137-116 win.

On the other hand, Beal's worst game against Minnesota was on Nov. 28, 2017. He only had eight points, two rebounds in six assists, shooting 2-for-11 from the field. Despite his terrible performance, the Wizards still managed to get the 92-89 victory.

