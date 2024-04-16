Is Brandon Ingram playing tonight against LA Lakers? Latest on former NBA All-Star's status (April 16)

Brandon Ingram will play in the New Orleans Pelicans' 7-8 seed 2024 NBA Play-in Tournament matchup against the LA Lakers. The former All-Star returned in Sunday's 124-108 loss to LeBron James and Co. and is not on the injury report for Tuesday's clash. Ingram looked solid despite returning after multiple weeks, scoring 13 points on 6-of-9 shooting.

However, the Pelicans had to limit him to 23 minutes, as they didn't want to risk an injury re-aggravation. Ingram won't have any minute restrictions Sunday, and the Pelicans will hope that helps them prevail to the next round. They haven't figured out the Lakers this season, winning once in four games. Ingram's presence could alter a few things for New Orleans, especially offensively.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

What happened to Brandon Ingram?

Brandon Ingram sustained a left knee bone bruise on March 21 in a 121-106 loss to the Orlando Magic. Ingram got shoved while guarding Jalen Suggs in transition. He landed badly on his left knee, hyperextending it.

Ingram had a two-week re-evaluation after March 22. He returned in due time after apt recovery and rehab time against the Lakers in the regular season finale and ready for the postseason.

Brandon Ingram Stats vs. LA Lakers

Brandon Ingram has played 16 games against his former team. He has averaged 23.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.5 assists against the Lakers. In four outings against LA this year, Ingram managed 17.5 ppg, 5.0 rpg and 5.0 apg. He had one of his most efficient games against the Lakers on Sunday, which he struggled to do twice.

However, Ingram had the Lakers' best perimeter defender, Jarred Vanderbilt, on him in those games. With Vanderbilt out, Ingram seemed more comfortable. He could have a solid outing against the Lakers due to that.

Brandon Ingram props vs. LA Lakers for NBA Play-In Tournament

Ingram's points total is 18.3 points for the Pelicans' home game against the Lakers. Meanwhile, his assists total is at 4.5 and rebounds at 4.5, too. He's predicted to go under on points, over on assists and over on rebounds totals.

The Pelicans offense has run through Zion Williamson in Ingram's absence and thrived, which may lead to fewer shot attempts for Ingram. However, Ingram could be one of the primary creators with Williamson on the bench, especially amid the latter's struggles against the Lakers.

Also read: LA Lakers vs New Orleans Pelicans: Prediction and Betting Tips for 2024 NBA Play-In Tournament | Apr. 16, 2024

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback