Is Bronny James playing tonight against LA Clippers? Lakers sophomore's status explored for Summer League clash (July 14)

Bronny James didn't get to play much during his rookie season. He enters year two with the LA Lakers in a contract year, as his deal is only guaranteed for this season.

Given his high profile, he's been one of the most talked-about and watched players in the summer league. His matchup with No. 1 pick Cooper Flagg drew the fourth-highest rating for any summer league game in ESPN history.

That's why the fans will be thrilled to know that he's going to take the floor again to face the LA Clippers on Monday night. Unlike other big-name prospects, such as Flagg, the Lakers won't rule him out after two games.

Bronny scored eight points in a two-point loss to the Mavericks, and while he missed a potential game-winner, he made some big shots and got plenty of stops, even embracing the challenge of guarding the bigger Flagg.

He bounced back in Saturday's 94-81 win over the New Orleans Pelicans, scoring 14 points on 5-for-11 from the floor, adding three assists, one rebound, two steals and one block.

Bronny James has improved a lot, says coach

Bronny has never been known for his offensive prowess, but Lakers' summer league coach Lindsey Harding believes he's taken great strides as a playmaker.

“His passing out of the pick and rolls and really seeing,” Harding told reporters on Saturday. “And it’s not just the pass to the big rolling, it’s if the low man comes over, he sees the man in the corner. Right? It’s the whole floor.

"And I think it’s easy to see one read, but, like, he’s developing everything else. Understanding where everyone else is on the floor and where their defenders are coming from.”

Harding also said that she wanted Bronny to have the ball in his hands and lead the offense in crunch time, even after the missed game-winner vs. the Mavericks.

Bronny's defensive skills could get him on the court early and often in his second year in the league, and he will have to prove to JJ Redick and the front office that he's worth rolling the dice on with a new guaranteed contract, even with all the speculation surrounding LeBron James and his future with the team.

