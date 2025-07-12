Is Bronny James playing tonight against New Orleans Pelicans? Latest on Lakers sophomore's status for Summer League clash (July 12)

The LA Lakers will face the New Orleans Pelicans in their second game of the Las Vegas Summer League on Saturday. Sophomore guard Bronny James should be available for the game at the Thomas and Mack Center.

Los Angeles has played four games in the summer, three of them being in the California Classic at Chase Center. James missed the team's opening game of the tournament against the Warriors and has played every game since.

His first game was against the Miami Heat, where he played 11 minutes, managing his best total of the summer with 10 points. In the following game against the Spurs, he played 15 minutes, followed by 21 minutes against the Dallas Mavericks in the last game. During these appearances, James has recorded 20 points, five rebounds and three assists, highlighting his struggles.

During the Lakers' game against the Mavs, the guard went up against Cooper Flagg. James shot 2-for-8 from the field and 1-for-8 from the 3-point line, while also missing a game-winning shot.

Although struggling for form during the initial stages of the Summer League, Bronny James will be looking to make an impact in the coming games. He should make his fourth start of the summer as the Lakers face the Pelicans on Saturday.

Bronny James discusses playing against Copper Flagg

Bronny James entered the league with high expectations. The guard had big shoes to fill and had a highly anticipated Summer League debut, similar to Flagg. Going up against each other, the duo showed glimpses of their talent but struggled overall on Thursday.

In a post-game interview with ESPN, James reflected on playing against Flagg, offering his views on the rookie.

"You know, he's just a quick powerful big," James said (From 0:24 onwards). "So, you know, we've got to do everything we can to, you know, stop him and slow him down. But he's a great player. He's going to get hit sometimes, so you know, just got to do a great job and stop him down. "

Cooper Flagg had 10 points on his debut, while Bronny James recorded eight points in a tough night for both talents.

