Is Bronny James playing tonight against Orlando Magic? Latest on Lakers rookie's status explored (Nov. 21)

Bronny James is doubtful to feature in the LA Lakers' game against the Orlando Magic on Thursday as the rookie guard is listed as "questionable" due to a left heel injury. He was absent from both the action and the bench during the Lakers' 124-118 victory over the Utah Jazz on Tuesday.

So far this season, Bronny has struggled to find his footing, appearing in just six of the Lakers' 14 games. The former USC guard has also played two games for the South Bay Lakers in the NBA G League but has yet to make a significant impact.

Offensively, Bronny’s performances have been lackluster. For the Lakers, he has attempted four 3-pointers without success and his shooting woes have extended to the South Bay Lakers, where he has gone 0-for-6 from beyond the arc.

Skip Bayless casts doubt on Bronny James

Veteran NBA analyst Skip Bayless, long known as one of LeBron James' harshest critics, recently addressed Bronny James' struggles in the NBA. Bayless admitted he was mistaken in his earlier optimism about Bronny's potential to make a name for himself in the league and emerge as a solid role player alongside his father, LeBron.

"I'm sorry but I just can't help but saying this right now... I'm just not seeing LeBron James Jr. as an NBA player, now or maybe ever," Skip said on The Skip Bayless Show. "I sincerely hope that I am wrong about this because LeBron and his wife did such a good job of raising this young man and I have rooted for him from the start."

Skip also criticized Bronny's on-court attitude, questioning his lack of urgency and desire to make an impact, even during his limited opportunities in garbage-time minutes.

"I have seen little to nothing from Bronny," Skip continued. "Is it possible that Bronny hasn't regained his confidence in his body since his heart injury? Perhaps... but there's been so many games where Bronny seemed to be content to just stand and watch. He rarely initiates, rarely attacks.

It’s still early in Bronny’s NBA journey and the rookie will be eager to shake off his slump and silence his critics by stepping up and delivering on the big stage.

