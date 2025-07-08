Is Bronny James playing tonight against Spurs? Latest on Lakers sophomore's status for NBA Summer League (July 8)

Bronny James will be available as the LA Lakers head to Chase Center to face the San Antonio Spurs for their final game of the California Classic. This will be the Lakers' third game in the three-day tourney. They have split the first two games, winning vs. the Miami Heat and losing to the Golden State Warriors.

Bronny missed Saturday’s opener against the Warriors but was back in the lineup for Sunday’s game vs. the Heat. He had a quiet outing, though, recording 10 points and two rebounds, shooting 3-for-7 (2-for-5 from 3-point range). The Lakers guard still outperformed the team’s other two sophomores, Trey Jemison III and Dalton Knecht.

LA drafted Bronny with the 55th pick of the 2024 draft. Being the son of NBA legend LeBron James, he came into the league with lofty expectations. In his rookie year, Bronny made 27 appearances, averaging 2.3 points while shooting 31.3%. He will look to improve on those numbers in year two.

Bronny James has shown that he can grow into a solid option after showing out in the G League last season. He made 11 appearances, averaging 21.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 5.4 assists. An increase in playing opportunities could see him have a similar effect on the Lakers.

The Lakers will have most of their Summer League roster available for Tuesday. But their top pick of the 2025 draft, Adou Thiero, is out with a knee injury. He has missed all three of LA’s Summer League games.

LeBron James reacts to son Bronny James’ vicious throwdown vs. the Miami Heat

Bronny James finished Sunday’s game vs. the Heat with 10 points but went viral after a clip of him stealing the ball and throwing down a dunk was posted on social media.

Fans compared Bronny’s athleticism and leap with that of his father. LeBron James also came across his athletic play and reacted on Instagram.

LeBron James' reaction to Bronny's athletic play vs. Miami Heat

LeBron shared a clip of Bronny’s athletic play and used emojis to show his satisfaction with the play.

Most of Bronny's rookie year was spent playing for the South Bay Lakers and riding the bench in LA. However, fans expect him to play a bigger role on the team as he enters his sophomore season.

