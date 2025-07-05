Is Bronny James playing tonight against Warriors? Latest on Lakers sophomore's status ahead of NBA Summer league opener (July 5)

Bronny James and the LA Lakers begin their summer league journey on Saturday when they face the Golden State Warriors in the California Classic. This three-day tourney will be played at the Chase Center and will feature four teams. Bronny will be available for the game as he starts his sophomore year with the Lakers.

The guard had high expectations coming into the league and featured in 27 games in his first season. He averaged 2.3 points, 0.8 assists and 0.7 rebounds per game while shooting 31.3% from the field. Bronny will look to better those numbers in his second season as he starst his journey in the summer tournament.

However, he isn't the only player from the main roster to feature on the Lakers' summer league team. Dalton Knecht and two-way center Trey Jemison are a part of the squad as well. The duo, along with Bronny, will look to lead their team to success in the Bay Area before heading to Nevada for the Las Vegas Summer League.

Apart from a left heel contusion in December, Bronny James didn't suffer any major injury during his first season and is fit to feature against the Warriors on Saturday. However, the Lakers will miss the services of rookie Adou Thiero, who's out with a knee injury.

Los Angeles face the Warriors on Saturday before facing the San Antonio Spurs the next day. They end their California Classic journey against the Miami Heat on Tuesday.

Bronny James offers his two cents on speculation around his father LeBron James' future

The NBA free agency has produced some big headlines, with many players changing allegiances during the offseason. As always, LeBron James' future was debated once again, with many speculating he could be leaving the Lakers.

Bronny James was questioned about his father's future with the Lakers on Thursday during the Lakers' Summer League practice: He replied (4:28):

"Actually one of my friends called me, talking about what I was going to do cause they seen my dad's (rumored move). ... I don't really pay attention to that stuff."

Despite the many rumors about his move away from Los Angeles, LeBron James is set to continue with the Lakers and has picked up his $52.6 million player option, according to Shams Charania.

