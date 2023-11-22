Is Bryce James eligible to play for Sierra Canyon? Closer look as LeBron James' younger son returns to Trailblazers

Bryce James, LeBron James’ son, has left Sherman Oaks Notre Dame as a student and high school basketball player. The youngest of James’ sons is returning to Sierra Canyon to continue his studies and playing career. The junior never got a chance to play for Notre Dame as he was waiting for his eligibility papers to go through. He would have been allowed to play for the Knights on December 24.

According to reports, James completed his transfer process back to Sierra Canyon on Tuesday. He unenrolled from Notre Dame and returned the school equipment that had been assigned to him.

All in all, James spent three months acclimating himself to his new school before eventually deciding to go back to his roots.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

The CIF Southern Section’s A-B-A rule makes Bryce James eligible to play for the Trailblazers immediately. LeBron James didn’t move his family when the high school player enrolled at Notre Dame in the fall. The arrangement made him ineligible to play for half of the season.

By going back to Sierra Canyon, James will not face the same eligibility hiccup. As he didn’t play for the Knights, he is cleared to play once more for the Trailblazers.

LeBron James and the LA Lakers could clinch a spot in the quarterfinals of the NBA In-Season Tournament

While Bryce James is busy with his transfer from Sherman Oaks Notre Dame back to Sierra Canyon, LeBron James continues to compete in the NBA. The LA Lakers are 3-0 in the NBA In-Season Tournament and could clinch a quarterfinal spot with a win over the visiting Utah Jazz.

Utah and Los Angeles will end up with the same 3-1 record if the Jazz wins tonight at Crypto.com Arena. The Jazz, however, will have the upper hand in the tiebreaker as they beat the Lakers. If that scenario happens, how the Phoenix Suns fare will be crucial. The Suns lost to the Lakers but won against the Jazz.

If the Lakers, Jazz and Suns all end up with the same win-loss mark, the qualifier will be decided by point differential. The second-place team will still have a chance to move to the next round as the wildcard from the three Western Conference brackets.

Expand Tweet

LeBron James continues to defy Father Time. He just scored the winning free throw to drag the LA Lakers to a win over the Houston Rockets. Bryce James’ father will have a big role to play yet again as the Lakers hope to get a quarterfinal slot in the NBA In-Season Tournament.