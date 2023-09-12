Is Bucks owner's daughter Mallory Edens dating NFL legend Aaron Rodgers?

Milwaukee Bucks owner's daughter Mallory Edens is reportedly dating NFL great Aaron Rodgers.

Rodgers, 39, and Mallory Edens 26, go back as far as 2019 when they were pictured at various Bucks games. The relationship appeared to be platonic at the time.

Aaron Rodgers is also a minority owner of the Milwaukee Bucks. Eden was spotted at a Green Bay Packers game last season, Rodgers's former team, clad in Green Bay Packers merchandise.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Bucks owner's daughter Mallory Edens' relationship with Aaron Rodgers

Mallory Edens, a model and social media influencer, is the daughter of the Milwaukee Bucks majority owner Wes Edens, also the co-owner of Premier League team Aston Villa.

Mallory Edens made headlines in 2019 when she threw shade at rapper Drake by wearing a Pusha-T shirt to a Bucks game. She lives in New York City, which is convenient following Rodgers's move to the New York Jets.

Rumors of Rodgers and Edens dating started circulating in December. The two sat courtside on Rodgers's 39th birthday at a Milwaukee Bucks game. Several months later, they both posted pictures from the same Ed Sheeran music concert leading to specualtion on a new relationship.

In August, Mallory was seen supporting Rodgers at a Jets preseason game.

Rodgers was traded from the Green Bay Packers to the New York Jets in April.

He had a catastrophic start with the team when he suffered an Achilles tendon injury on the fourth play of the game Monday as he was sacked by defensive line Leonard Floyd. Recent reports indicate the injury will be season-ending.

Actress Shailene Woodley was Aaron Rodgers' fiancee in 2021. He also dated actress Olivia Munn in 2014 and in 2018 was linked with Danica Patrick, the racing car driver.

Rodgers and Edens are successful in their own right. Rodgers has signed several lucrative deals including a $130 million four-year contract extension with the Green Bay Packers. In addition, he has deals with brands like State Farm, Adidas and Pizza Hut.

Mallory is a graduate of Princeton University. She's had a successful modelling career, having signed with some of the biggest names in the industry including Women Management and Ford Models. She stands to inherit $3.6 billion one day.