Is Cade Cunningham playing tonight against the New York Knicks? Latest on Pistons superstar's status (Apr. 24)

Cade Cunningham is expected to play for the Detroit Pistons when they play Game 3 against the New York Knicks at the Little Caesar's Arena on Thursday. The mercurial guard was not listed on the team's injury report ahead of the matchup.
Cunningham's presence on the floor comes as a massive boost for the Detroit outfit that's looking to dominate the home leg after evening the series 1-1. The guard led the way with a 33-point double-double studded with 12 rebounds. The effort marked his second DD2 in as many games as he propped up 21 points and 12 assists in Game 1.
Magic Johnson lauds Cade Cunningham's scintillating playoff run
Earlier, former Lakers legend Magic Johnson gave Cunningham props for his scintillating playoff run. Calling him a 'superstar in the making', the iconic PG lavished praise on the Pistons mainstay on X (formerly Twitter):
"Pistons guard Cade Cunningham showed America he’s a superstar in the making scoring 33 points tonight in their win over the New York Knicks! Dennis Schroeder scored 20 points and hit the biggest shot of the game to break the tie that helped the Pistons pull it out in the stretch 100-94. This Pistons vs. Knicks Series is great to watch!"
The Pistons and Cunningham proved that the series was not a one-sided contest as they outplayed a stern NY unit on both ends of the floor. Now, it remains to be seen if they can maintain the momentum. The next two games will be at home for Detroit.
