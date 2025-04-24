  • home icon
Is Cade Cunningham playing tonight against the New York Knicks? Latest on Pistons superstar's status (Apr. 24)

By Aharon Abhishek
Modified Apr 24, 2025 12:37 GMT
Milwaukee Bucks v Detroit Pistons - Source: Getty
Cade Cunningham is expected to play for the Detroit Pistons when they play Game 3 against the New York Knicks at the Little Caesar's Arena on Thursday. The mercurial guard was not listed on the team's injury report ahead of the matchup.

Cunningham's presence on the floor comes as a massive boost for the Detroit outfit that's looking to dominate the home leg after evening the series 1-1. The guard led the way with a 33-point double-double studded with 12 rebounds. The effort marked his second DD2 in as many games as he propped up 21 points and 12 assists in Game 1.

Magic Johnson lauds Cade Cunningham's scintillating playoff run

Earlier, former Lakers legend Magic Johnson gave Cunningham props for his scintillating playoff run. Calling him a 'superstar in the making', the iconic PG lavished praise on the Pistons mainstay on X (formerly Twitter):

"Pistons guard Cade Cunningham showed America he’s a superstar in the making scoring 33 points tonight in their win over the New York Knicks! Dennis Schroeder scored 20 points and hit the biggest shot of the game to break the tie that helped the Pistons pull it out in the stretch 100-94. This Pistons vs. Knicks Series is great to watch!"
The Pistons and Cunningham proved that the series was not a one-sided contest as they outplayed a stern NY unit on both ends of the floor. Now, it remains to be seen if they can maintain the momentum. The next two games will be at home for Detroit.

Aharon Abhishek

Aharon Abhishek

Aharon Abhishek is a basketball writer at Sportskeeda, bringing 9 years of rich reporting experience to his role. With a Master’s degree in Journalism, Aharon's passion for basketball dates back to 2008 when he began following the NBA closely. He specializes in stat-based pieces and athlete profiles, and is a firm believer of conducting thorough research to craft compelling content.

A fan of the Lakers and Bulls for their legacy and rich history, Aharon admires the competitive nature of basketball and how only a few seconds decide any game. He highly regards Kobe Bryant and LeBron James for their prowess on the court.

Phil Jackson stands out as Aharon's favorite basketball coach, revered for his astute understanding of the game. For him, Michael Jordan's final shot of his legendary career stands out as his favorite basketball moment of all time.

When not catching up with basketball, Aharon enjoys playing Cricket, reading and exploring different types of coffee.

