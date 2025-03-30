Cade Cunningham has been the anchor for the Detroit Pistons in their stunning rise to the fifth spot in the Eastern Conference with a 42-32 record. However, the former top pick has been bugged by a left calf contusion, causing him to miss the team’s previous three games.

Ad

For the Pistons’ game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday, Cunningham is listed as doubtful as he still nurses the same injury, with just eight games remaining in the 2024-2025 NBA regular season.

Cunningham has been leading the team in scoring and assists, putting up 25.7 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 9.2 assists per game. Aside from being an NBA All-Star this season, he has also been a strong contender for the Most Improved Player award after helping turn the Pistons' fortunes around from last season.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Despite Cunningham’s absence, the Pistons have been on a roll, winning three straight games against the New Orleans Pelicans, San Antonio Spurs, and Cleveland Cavaliers. They have also won five of their last six games to solidify their spot in the top five of the Eastern Conference standings.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Cunningham’s absence could allow the Timberwolves to snag the streak-ending win as they will play on their home court in Minnesota. The Timberwolves are battling to get out of the play-in tournament positions, as they are currently in eighth place in the Western Conference with a 42-32 record.

Ad

Pistons head coach JB Bickerstaff remains patient in managing Cade Cunningham’s injury

Cade Cunningham is an important player for the Detroit Pistons' potential playoff campaign. They are poised to have an outright ticket to the playoffs with their current position in the standings.

Speaking after the Pistons’ game against the East’s top-seed Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday, Bickerstaff revealed that he does not want to prematurely push Cunningham to play.

Ad

"His health is the most important thing ... If Cade is able to play he plays," the Pistons coach said. "This isn't something that we're playing calculus with, this is us just making sure that Cade is healthy. And when he is healthy, he will be out on the floor for us.”

Cunningham is expected to be back before the regular season ends to fine-tune his preparation before the team enters the playoffs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback