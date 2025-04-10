Is Cade Cunningham playing tonight against the New York Knicks? Latest on Pistons guard's availability (Apr. 10)

The Detroit Pistons already clinched a playoff spot. They could still pass the Milwaukee Bucks for No. 5, but it's unlikely with just three games left for both teams.

Even so, the 43-36 Pistons need to enter the playoffs riding some positive momentum. Detroit is 5-5 in the last 10 games, and some of that might have to do with Cade Cunningham's health.

The former first-overall pick missed time with a calf injury and now deals with a left knee issue. However, he's still listed as probable to face the New York Knicks on Thursday night.

Cunningham is expected to make his third consecutive appearance since returning from his calf injury. In his last two games, he's averaged 30.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game.

For the season, Cunningham averages 25.9 ppg, 6.1 rpg, and 9.1 apg on 46.2% from the floor, including 35.3% from beyond the arc. He's been instrumental in leading J.B. Bickerstaff's team to the playoffs, especially after backcourt mate Jaden Ivey fell with a broken leg.

Cade Cunningham's Pistons will be a tough matchup in the playoffs

Barring big changes, the Knicks will host the Pistons in the first round of the playoffs. So, Thursday's matchup will be a bit of a preview. In that case, Tom Thibodeau's team can't take the Pistons lightly, as New York has lost twice in a row to Detroit.

The Pistons snapped a 16-game losing streak to the Knicks on December 7 and beat them again on January 13. Both games took place at Madison Square Garden, so Detroit does not seem fazed by the bright lights.

The Pistons' evolution in one year is impressive. Their young core is promising and hungry, and adding veterans like Malik Beasley and Tobias Harris helped them take a big leap.

As things stand, it seems like they will only go as far as Cade Cunningham can take them. The Oklahoma State product can fill up the stat sheet and he will look to prove himself in his playoff debut to cap off his first All-Star season.

