Is Cade Cunningham playing tonight against the OKC Thunder? Latest on Pistons superstar's status (April 2)

Cade Cunningham has been the favorite to win the Most Improved Player this season after leading the Detroit Pistons to a top-five record. However, Cunningham picked up an injury in the latter stretch of the regular season, nursing a left calf contusion, which caused him to miss the past four games.

For their game against the Western Conference’s top team, OKC Thunder, Cunningham is doubtful. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.

If the Pistons guard doesn't play, fans will be deprived of a matchup between Cunningham and MVP frontrunner Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Cunningham picked up the injury during a March 21 loss against the Dallas Mavericks. However, the Pistons remained hot even without their star player as the team coasted to a 3-1 record in the past four games.

The 23-year-old guard has since been deemed day-to-day as he undergoes treatment to his left calf, according to an update by the team’s medical staff:

"Recent imaging on Cade Cunningham’s left calf confirmed a left calf contusion that he sustained during the game last week at Dallas (3/21). He will continue his treatment regimen with the Pistons’ athletic training staff. Cunningham will be listed as day-to-day moving forward."

Cunningham is averaging a career-high 25.7 points per game this season, along with 6.1 rebounds and 9.2 assists per game as the Pistons’ focal point on offense. He is also shooting a career-best 46.2% from the field.

The Pistons are poised to reach the playoffs for the first time since 2019 as they are currently fifth in the Eastern Conference with a 42-33 record.

Detroit could still grab homecourt advantage in the NBA playoffs as it is just 2.0 games behind the fourth-placed Indiana Pacers.

Cade Cunningham relishes ‘rewarding’ year for the Detroit Pistons after historic slide last year

Cade Cunningham has been at the forefront of the Detroit Pistons’ winning revival this season. This comes after a season of misery last year, when the team lost 28 straight games, tying a league record.

For Cunningham, this has been a rewarding season not just for him, who took all the losses last year, but also for the squad, which has a storied winning culture dating back to the 1980s:

“It’s something that we had all envisioned. As young guys, we had to find a way to climb to the top of the mountain. And we had a rough go early, as everybody can see. To stay with it, to continue to dig deep, this year has been super rewarding for all of us and we’re still super hungry."

Cunningham is expected to continue leading the Pistons once they reach the playoffs later this month, officially following the footsteps of former Detroit stars Isiah Thomas, Rip Hamilton, Chauncey Billups and Blake Griffin, who all led the squad to the postseason.

