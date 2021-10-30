Is Cade Cunningham playing tonight against Orlando Magic? | 2021-22 NBA Season

Cade Cunningham of the the Detroit Pistons has been removed from the injury list. His team faces the Orlando Magic tonight at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan. Dwane Casey’s team is the only winless club in the NBA and that is partly due to the absence of Cunningham. The No. 1 overall draft pick this year has yet to see action this season.

Cunningham previously sprained his ankle during training camp, which is why he missed the entire preseason and the start of the regular season for the Detroit Pistons. The last time the 20-year old rookie was on the floor, he was still trying to get into shape playing in the Summer League.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Cade Cunningham is likely to make his NBA debut tomorrow vs. the Magic, per @JLEdwardsIII Cade Cunningham is likely to make his NBA debut tomorrow vs. the Magic, per @JLEdwardsIII https://t.co/fDRnEs7Kuc

Fans of the Detroit Pistons and the entire NBA will be eager to see what Cade Cunningham can do when fully healthy. Casey is cautioning against heavy expectations on Cunningham as he will be adjusting to the level of play in the NBA.

What is Cade Cunningham’s status for tonight’s game against the Orlando Magic?

The Detroit Pistons are looking to have Cade Cunningham on the the floor against the Orlando Magic.

The Detroit Pistons have penciled in the game against the Orlando Magic as Cade Cunningham’s debut unless he suffers a setback in his rehabilitation. All signs point to the rookie finally making his appearance in the 2021-22 season. The Pistons have already made him available for tonight's game against the Magic.

To get him ready for his debut, the Detroit Pistons have previously asked him to join the Motor City Cruise, which is the Pistons’ G-League team. He was also seen joining the Pistons’ drills and team meetings recently.

The Detroit Pistons are currently stuck at the bottom of most offensive metrics in the NBA. They are last in Offensive Rating, field goal percentage and three-point efficiency. Detroit drafted him as the No. 1 overall pick mainly because of his ability to score in different ways all over the floor. His presence could be invaluable once he gets on the floor.

Cunningham’s 20.1 PPG and 57.4% true shooting percentage in college at Oklahoma State are unlikely to translate immediately into the pro league. But his performances in the summer league, where he averaged 18.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists, are positives that the Detroit Pistons will take.

