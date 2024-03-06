Is Camila Cabello a Miami Heat fan? Popstar's NBA connection comes to fore after Jimmy Butler nod

Jimmy Butler has plenty of famous friends including Neymar and Shakira. The Miami Heat superstar has connected with plenty of star power during his time in South Beach. Before the Heat's home win against the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday, Butler connected with singer Camila Cabello. The hit pop maker went up to Butler during warm-ups and the two shared a moment.

Butler hugged Cabello and the two seemed friendly. Cabello was rocking a personally made Heat jersey with Miami Vice colors.

She then gave Jimmy Butler a jersey of his own in the same style. The shirt had “I luv it” written on the back, which is the title of her new single. Butler immediately put the jersey on and wore it through warm-ups.

Jimmy Butler leads Heat to another win

The jersey from Camila Cabello may have had some magic in it. Jimmy Butler pulled off some fourth-quarter heroics to clinch a 118-110 win against the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday.

The Heat have bounced back after a seven-game losing streak at the end of January. Miami has now won 11 of 14 since, including seven of their last nine. The Heat now sit in playoff safety at sixth in the East and are only 0.5 games behind the Orlando Magic in fourth.

Jimmy Butler scored 15 of his 26 points in the final period. Butler hit his biggest shot when he drained a 3-pointer with 22 seconds left to ice the game. It was his only shot from behind the arc on the night.

Butler has raised his game as of late. He is hitting a career-high 46 percent of his 3-pointers this season and shooting a career-high 86 percent from the free throw line. He has been efficient in his attack this season, hitting 51 percent of his field goals.

Bam Adebayo and Duncan Robinson each added 18 in the win. It was a well-balanced effort from the suddenly deep Heat squad. Terry Rozier scored 17 points, Caleb Martin added 15 and Jaime Jaquez Jr. contributed 11 points.

The Heat pulled off the win without Tyler Herro, Kevin Love and Josh Richardson, who were all out with various injuries. The Heat just signed veteran point guard Patty Mills for the rest of the season to add to their depth.

The Heat were able to hold off a feisty Pistons squad. The Heat held a small 61-60 lead at the break. The Pistons held a four-point lead in the third before surrendering a 15-0 Miami run. The Heat never looked back after that. Cade Cunningham led the losing effort with 23 points as the Pistons fell back into a tie with the Washington Wizards for the worst record in the NBA.