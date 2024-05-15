Is Caris LeVert playing tonight against Boston Celtics? Looking at Cavaliers guard's status for Game 5 (May 15)

Cleveland Cavaliers fans will be disappointed to know that with Caris LeVert's latest injury, three of their major stars have all been put under 'questionable' for the upcoming all-important game five against the Boston Celtics. The Cavaliers have a clear opportunity to tie up the Eastern Conference Semifinals series at the TD Garden later today.

However, with Donovan Mitchell struggling with a calf problem, Jarrett Allen having suffered a rib injury, it looks like the 29-year-old Caris LeVert who has reportedly picked up a bone bruise on his left knee, is also questionable for the upcoming matchup. LeVert is the latest addition on a growing injured list which is bound to have an influence as the Cavaliers take on one of the title challenges for this year.

LeVert played 39 minutes in the recent game four at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse and was forced to replace Mitchell on the night. He scored 19 points and had 5 rebounds and 3 assists on the night, and will be a major absence, especially considering the growing injury list the Cavaliers are currently dealing with.

Cleveland Cavaliers have task cut out with Caris LeVert injury

The Cavaliers are now looking at an impending task, trailing the Celtics 3-1 in a series that might conclude in game 5 at the TD Garden. With Jarrett Allen and Mitchell potentially missing as well, the team will be without multiple major stars.

Donovan Mitchell in particular has been in impending form. He became the second Cleveland Cavaliers star to score 25+ points in 6 consecutive Playoff games. Allen last played for the Cavs in game four against the Orlando Magic and appears unlikely to suit up for this one.

Hence, the Cavaliers will once again be relying on the likes of Darius Garland and will be hoping LeVert is fit enough to feature in some capacity. As the Cavaliers hope to recover from a 3-1 deficit, a memorable away performance is required to keep the season alive.

What happened to Caris LeVert?

LeVert played 39 minutes in game 4 and seemed to have no issue with his fitness. However, according to the Cavaliers, he is suffering from a bruised bone in his left knee, which is in itself a painful affliction. The player is therefore listed as questionable for game 5, although he might as well be fit enough to play limited minutes.