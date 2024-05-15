Is Caris LeVert playing tonight against the Celtics? Latest on Cavaliers guard's availability for Game 5 (May 15)

Caris LeVert has been listed as questionable by the Cleveland Cavaliers for Game 5 of their Eastern Conference semifinal series against the Boston Celtics on Wednesday. LeVert has been an important piece for the Cavs in the playoffs, especially with Donovan Mitchell missing some games due to injury.

LeVert has not missed a game this postseason, averaging 10.1 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists. He's shooting 43.1% from the field and an abysmal 18.2% from beyond the arc. Nevertheless, his playmaking, scoring and aggressiveness on offense remain an asset for Cleveland.

The Cavaliers are looking to stay alive in Game 5 on enemy territory. They have already beaten the Celtics at the TD Garden in Game 2 and will look to repeat the feat on Wednesday night. If they don't, they enter an offseason full of questions.

What happened to Caris LeVert?

Caris LeVert was listed as questionable for tonight's game due to a bone bruise in his left knee.

It's unclear when he suffered the injury, but it likely happened in Game 4. He still managed 39 minutes and finished with 19 points, five rebounds and three assists as the starter.

LeVert is expected to get evaluated before tip-off. If he doesn't play, Isaac Okoro will likely get the nod and be on the starting lineup. It also depends on Donovan Mitchell, who is also listed as questionable with a left calf strain. Mitchell missed Game 4 and will likely be a game-time decision for the Cavs.

Other players on the Cavaliers' injury report include Jarrett Allen, Craig Porter Jr. and Ty Jerome. Allen is still dealing with a rib injury and is listed as questionable. Porter has a sprained ankle and will need to get cleared before the game, while Jerome is out as he is recovering from ankle surgery.

Caris LeVert career playoff stats

Caris LeVert is in his fourth postseason appearance, and his second as a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

His first two years of playoff basketball happened when he was with the Brooklyn Nets. He averaged 21.0 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.0 steals in the 2019 NBA playoffs against Philadelphia 76ers.

LeVert shot 49.3% from the field, including 46.2% from beyond the arc in that first-round series. He averaged 20.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, 9.5 assists and 1.3 steals in the 2020 NBA playoffs but were swept by the Toronto Raptors in the first round.

The 29-year-old swingman has had a reduced role with the Cavaliers since he was traded there at the 2022 deadline. He averaged 15.0 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists last year, but they were eliminated by the New York Knicks in five games in the first round.