Is Chris Paul playing against the Nuggets? Latest injury update on Suns' star ahead of matchup (5th May 2023)

Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul will miss Game 3 against the Denver Nuggets. He will be out with a groin injury. Paul was limited with the injury in Game 2. Paul ended up with eight points and six assists in the loss.

The game tips off at 10pm ET. The Nuggets travel to Phoenix after winning the first two games at home. Teams are 413-33 all-time in NBA playoff series after taking a 2-0 lead. The Suns are -4.5 point favorites at home. The total is around 224.

Phoenix is 12-11 without Chris Paul this season. He has had plenty of injury history in the playoffs before. There is no update on how long the point guard will be out.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Chris Paul (groin) is expected to be re-evaluated in one week as the Suns are preparing to be without him for Games 3-5, per @ShamsCharania Chris Paul (groin) is expected to be re-evaluated in one week as the Suns are preparing to be without him for Games 3-5, per @ShamsCharania https://t.co/SB7s76m5m1

Previewing Game 3 of Nuggets-Suns

The Suns have struggled to slow down the red-hot Nuggets. Jokic has thrived in the series. The big man has been playing at his highest level and seems to have favorable matchups against the Suns frontcourt.

Phoenix has had trouble slowing down the Nuggets pick-and-roll. Nuggets guard Jamal Murray has also played well against the Suns defense.

Murray scored 34 points in Game 1 against the Suns. He hit 6 of 10 from downtown in the game. He has 30+ points in three of his seven playoff games this year.

The Nuggets will try to keep up their defensive performance against the Suns in Game 3. The Suns average 113.6 points per game against Western conference teams. The Nuggets have held Phoenix to less than 108 points in both games.

Phoenix will hope for a big offensive output from Devin Booker. He has averaged 35.4 points and 6.6 assists per game in his last 10 outings. Booker will also need to take over some of the playmaking duties and will likely have the ball a lot more early in possessions since the Suns will be without Chris Paul.

Big Cat @BarstoolBigCat We’ve reached the “Chris Paul trying to injure people but it’s up for debate depending on whether you like him or not” portion of the playoffs earlier than I thought We’ve reached the “Chris Paul trying to injure people but it’s up for debate depending on whether you like him or not” portion of the playoffs earlier than I thought https://t.co/3YpgsLPHJI

Kevin Durant has been somewhat quiet in the series against Denver. Durant scored less than 30 in both games and may be due for a game where he takes over. He has struggled from 3-point range in the series, going 3 of 15.

The Suns are favored at home but the Nuggets have been the better team on both ends so far in the series. It will be interesting to see how the Suns offense flows without Chris Paul.

