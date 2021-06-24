Is Chris Paul playing tonight against LA Clippers in Game 3 of the 2021 NBA Playoffs Conference Finals?

The Phoenix Suns played out the first two games of the 2021 Western Conference Finals against the LA Clippers without Chris Paul. Paul tested positive for COVID-19 on June 16 and subsequently had to enter the NBA's health and safety protocols.

This didn't prevent Monty Williams' men from having their way, though. Both Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton stepped up in the absence of Chris Paul to ensure that the Phoenix Suns defended their home court, taking a 2-0 lead against the LA Clippers in the process.

DEANDRE AYTON FOR THE WIN 😱



Praise must be heaped upon Cameron Payne as well, who was promoted to the Suns' starting lineup in Paul's absence. Payne recorded nine assists in each of the two games against the LA Clippers while committing a grand total of one turnover. He even stepped up from the field in Game 2, scoring a career-high 29 points on 12-of-24 shooting.

Will Chris Paul return to action for Phoenix Suns in Game 3 against the LA Clippers?

Cameron Payne (left) is likely to return to the bench on Thursday

As good as Cam Payne has been in this series so far, and I say this will all due respect, he's no Chris Paul. The Phoenix Suns would want their floor general back as quickly as possible, especially considering how well the LA Clippers have retaliated in the 2021 NBA Playoffs after going down 0-2 in any series.

There's good news in store for all Suns fans, with Chris Paul in line to make a return in Game 3 on Thursday night. Paul is listed as probable in the latest injury report and expects to receive clearance to play from the league in time.

While most players returning from COVID have taken some time to regain their rhythm, Chris Paul was largely asymptomatic during his isolation period as per reports. There's no guarantee that he'll be at his best tonight, but the possibility of a CP3 masterclass against the LA Clippers tonight cannot be ruled out either.

Paul averaged 25.5 points and 10.3 assists per game to lead the Phoenix Suns' sweep of the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Semifinals. If he brings his best to the table, the LA Clippers may find it rather difficult to bounce back in Game 3, despite a full-capacity Staples Center cheering them on.

