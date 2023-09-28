Is Chris Paul trade to Miami Heat on? NBA fans react to rumors of Warriors showing interest in Jrue Holiday

Even if they failed to land Damian Lillard in a trade with the Portland Trail Blazers, the Miami Heat are not keen on going after Chris Paul.

Despite Chris Paul being once again in the trade rumor mills, ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported that the Golden State Warriors, which recently traded for Paul, might actually try to go after Jrue Holiday.

Holiday was part of the three-team trade package that sent Lillard to the Milwaukee Bucks, with Holiday joining the Trail Blazers.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Portland, however, is expected to begin its rebuild revolving around Anfernee Simons and Scoot Henderson this season after letting go of Lillard, which could mean the team might send the 33-year-old Holiday elsewhere for more assets.

According to Windhorst, trading for Holiday would mean including Paul in the trade package too.

Windhorst reported,

"The Golden State Warriors, who have interesting young players on their roster, plus a few far-out draft picks and swaps when Stephen Curry might be retired, could join the race. Provided they'd be willing to re-trade Chris Paul, who members of the organization have praised for his offseason work of trying to fit in."

A certain Muna hopes through X that the Warriors are not throwing Paul under the bus.

Expand Tweet

This guy agrees.

Expand Tweet

However, Alpha Kabine believes that a Chris Paul for Jrue Holiday trade could rock NBA Twitter.

Expand Tweet

If that happens, though, Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton might reunite in Portland.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

With Holiday still waiting to find a way out of the transfer window, Golden State is now in a dilemma about whether to keep Paul or Holiday.

The team is expected to lighten the burden for Curry with Paul around, but Holiday's own gameplay is something not to pass on either, not to mention that he and Curry are almost the same age.

Windhorst further said,

"Curry's never had a backcourt teammate such as Paul, but he's also never had a teammate with Holiday's skill set, and he's five years younger."

If both the Warriors and the Blazers agree on a Chris Paul for Jrue Holiday trade, expect the Blazers to let go of Paul too, which means teams can sign him up. However, the Heat are not among those seeking Paul.

Heat seek Jrue Holiday over Chris Paul

In fact, the Miami Heat are also after Jrue Holiday, and they could reopen trade talks with the Portland Trail Blazers for him.

Windhorst said that Miami could still offer FIBA Basketball World Cup silver medalist Nikola Jovic and Jaime Jaquez for Holiday, along with other assets.

Windhorst said,

"They still have the same young players, namely recent draft picks Nikola Jovic and Jaime Jaquez Jr., plus multiple future firsts they can use if Portland is willing to reconsider."

Also not to be ruled out is Tyler Herro, who was long linked to a move to Portland during the height of Damian Lillard's trade demands.