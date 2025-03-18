Is Clint Capela playing tonight against Charlotte? Latest on Hawks center's availability (Mar.18)

Clint Capela has been a key piece of the Atlanta Hawks' rotation throughout this season as the team fights to sneak into the top six in the Eastern Conference. However, he has been dealing with personal issues, as well as a back ailment that has seen him miss three straight games since Wednesday.

He has been one of the key bench players for the Hawks since he was replaced by Onyeka Okongwu earlier this season. Capela has been available for most of the campaign, playing in 55 of the Hawks' 68 games

The veteran center was cleared by team doctors to return to action after recovering from a back issue, but personal reasons have kept him out for the Hawks' last three matchups. Atlanta has struggled without him, dropping two of its last three. The team will be without Capela again on Tuesday against the Charlotte Hornets.

The Hawks are trying to chase the Detroit Pistons for the sixth seed in the East. They are looking to complete a season sweep against the Hornets, with another victory against one of the worst teams in the NBA.

Atlanta has struggled with consistency throughout the season, so getting a win against an inferior opponent could help it build confidence as the postseason grows closer.

What do the Hawks miss with Clint Capela out against the Hornets?

In the Nov. 30 matchup between Atlanta and Charlotte, Clint Capela played a key role in the win, their second of three over the Hornets.

Capela played 20 minutes, scoring four points and grabbing 14 rebounds in the 107-104 victory. His defensive presence was one of the key factors that shifted the game in the Hawks' favor. His and the team's defense held Charlotte to 37.2% shooting.

Capela has had lingering back issues, along with personal reasons, which has allowed the emergence of Onyeka Okongwu. Capela is averaging 8.9 points and 8.5 rebounds this season, his 10th in the NBA.

With 14 games left, the Hawks hope to have Capela back in the lineup sooner rather than later so they can build some chemistry and consistency before what is likely to be a play-in matchup against the Orlando Magic to decide the seventh seed in the East.

Regardless of who Atlanta draws in the play-in tournament or the first round of the playoffs, it will need Capela's defense and rebounding to anchor the team and give it the best chance to win.

