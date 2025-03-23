"Is Coby White getting extra money?" - Lakers fans bemused at Bulls' guard's burst as he torches Luka Doncic and Co.

Coby White is having the best scoring season of his career, pouring in 19.8 points a night for the Chicago Bulls. On Saturday, the LA Lakers felt the brunt of his prolific scoring production as he put up 36 points on 12-for-17 shooting from the field (6-for-9 from beyond the arc) to give Chicago a 146-115 win.

It wasn't just Bulls fans who reacted to White's scoring outburst in this game. Even Lakers fans couldn't help but weigh in on the 6-foot-5 guard's brilliance:

"I’m confused, is Coby White getting extra money for this game or something? Why tf is he looking like prime Harden," one fan said.

"Nah he’s tuff but 31 in the 3rd for Coby is CRAZY," another fan said.

"Turned into an all star for the night," another fan observed.

"He's actually pissing me off," another fan commented.

In their comments on White, some fans mentioned LeBron James, who made his return to the Lakers lineup after suffering a groin injury on March 9 against the Boston Celtics.

"Bro's playing with Kyrie skills and Bron athleticism," one netizen said.

"He's excited to play luka n bron. Game was marked on his calendar," another fan speculated.

James had 17 points, six rebounds and four assists in his return to action. The star of the night, however, was White, who outscored both James and Luka Doncic (who had 34 points) on this occasion. White came close to matching his career high of 44 points, which he notched up earlier this month in a win over the Orlando Magic.

Bulls insider on Coby White's recent career highs: "He's on one"

White's scintillating production in the Lakers game is his latest in a string of outstanding performances, some of which are new highs for his NBA career.

On the March 22 episode of the "By the Horns" podcast, Bulls insider KC Johnson rattled off the many ways in which White has reached a crescendo in recent weeks:

"Listen to all the career highs he's set in 2025. In just this calendar year, he's set a career high in points, field goals, field goal attempts, three-pointers, three-point attempts, steals, blocks, and minutes," Johnson said. [Timestamp - 2:24]

White's numbers in the 2024-25 season could convince the Bulls to regard him as an indispensable piece moving forward.

