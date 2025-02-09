  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Dalton Knecht
  • Is Dalton Knecht back with the Lakers? Latest on rookie's future after Mark Williams' trade gets rescinded

Is Dalton Knecht back with the Lakers? Latest on rookie's future after Mark Williams' trade gets rescinded

By Michael Macasero
Modified Feb 09, 2025 03:01 GMT
NBA: Los Angeles Lakers at Los Angeles Clippers - Source: Imagn
Dalton Knecht's status is uncertain after the Mark Williams trade was rescinded by the LA Lakers, per multiple reports. [photo: Imagn

Dalton Knecht will return to the LA Lakers after the trade centered on Charlotte Hornets center Mark Williams was rescinded. A few days ago, the Lakers packaged Knecht, Cam Reddish, a 2030 pick swap and a 2031 first-round pick to the Hornets for Williams. Per Dave McMenamin of ESPN, the “Hornets’ failure to satisfy a condition of the trade” was the reason for the cancellation.

Knecht arrived in Charlotte ahead of the Hornets’ game against the Detroit Pistons on Sunday. The rookie will return to Hollywood following the latest development. The Lakers will likely look at the buyout market to fill the hole left by Anthony Davis, who was traded to Dallas for Luka Doncic.

also-read-trending Trending

Editor's Note: This is a developing story that will be updated

Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Michael Macasero
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी