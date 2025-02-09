Is Dalton Knecht back with the Lakers? Latest on rookie's future after Mark Williams' trade gets rescinded

Dalton Knecht will return to the LA Lakers after the trade centered on Charlotte Hornets center Mark Williams was rescinded. A few days ago, the Lakers packaged Knecht, Cam Reddish, a 2030 pick swap and a 2031 first-round pick to the Hornets for Williams. Per Dave McMenamin of ESPN, the “Hornets’ failure to satisfy a condition of the trade” was the reason for the cancellation.

Knecht arrived in Charlotte ahead of the Hornets’ game against the Detroit Pistons on Sunday. The rookie will return to Hollywood following the latest development. The Lakers will likely look at the buyout market to fill the hole left by Anthony Davis, who was traded to Dallas for Luka Doncic.

Editor's Note: This is a developing story that will be updated

