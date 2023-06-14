Is Damian Lillard a free agent? Finding out more about Portland Trail Blazers star

Throughout his entire career, Damian Lillard has loyally played for the Portland Trail Blazers. However, even though he's suited up for the same team since his rookie season, Lillard has never found any success with the Blazers. With that in mind, one might wonder if he's going to make an exit from Portland soon.

Damian Lillard is yet to enter free agency as he is still signed to a four-year contract worth $176.26 million. Lillard is about to play in the third year of his contract and is expected to make $45.64 million. The star point guard also already exercised his player option for the 2024-25 season. If Portland doesn't decide to trade Lillard, he is expected to become a free agent come 2025.

Is the end of the Damian Lillard era in Portland coming soon?

Portland Trail Blazers v Boston Celtics

Damian Lillard has spent a significant 11-year tenure with the Portland Trail Blazers, but he has yet to capture his first NBA championship. As his career progresses, the 32-year-old is on the path to joining the ranks of the NBA greats who have never won a title.

Year after year, he has consistently proven himself to be one of the league's premier point guards. However, he has been unable to elevate his greatness to the championship level.

Given Lillard's prolonged championship drought, fans are now questioning whether he will remain with the Blazers for the upcoming season. While Portland has benefited from having their star point guard on their roster over the years, Lillard has not received the same level of success in return. Consequently, there is confusion surrounding Lillard's loyalty to the franchise.

Lillard recently addressed his commitment to the team, clarifying where his heart truly lies. Despite enduring numerous disappointments with the Blazers, his ultimate goal remains winning a championship with Portland. Lillard firmly believes that the organization possesses the necessary assets to construct a championship-winning team.

However, he also acknowledged that if the team is unable to achieve that goal, he would be open to having a conversation with the organization about potentially exploring other opportunities.

