  Is Damian Lillard playing today against Charlotte Hornets? Latest on Milwaukee Bucks point guard's status (Nov. 16)

Is Damian Lillard playing today against Charlotte Hornets? Latest on Milwaukee Bucks point guard's status (Nov. 16)

By Atishay Jain
Modified Nov 16, 2024 10:50 GMT
NBA: Milwaukee Bucks at New York Knicks - Source: Imagn
Is Damian Lillard playing today against Charlotte Hornets? Latest on Milwaukee Bucks point guard's status (Nov. 16). (Image Source: Imagn)

Damian Lillard will miss the Milwaukee Bucks' game against the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday, marking his third consecutive absence due to concussion protocol. The veteran point guard sustained an accidental blow to the head from a referee during the Bucks' 113-107 loss to the Boston Celtics on Sunday.

Coach Doc Rivers provided an update on Lillard’s condition ahead of the matchup against the Hornets. The eight-time All-Star continues to experience sensitivity to bright lights and crowd noise but is showing signs of improvement as his concussion symptoms gradually subside.

In Lillard's absence, Giannis Antetokounmpo has stepped up to lead Milwaukee, guiding the team to back-to-back victories. Despite their recent wins, the Bucks remain 12th in the Eastern Conference standings with a 4-8 record and are eager to have Lillard back on the court soon.

Through 10 games this season, Lillard has averaged 26.0 points, 4.6 rebounds, 6.6 assists, and 1.0 steals per game. The former Portland Trail Blazers superstar is shooting 44.4% from the field, including 34.8% from beyond the arc.

Bucks will be short-handed against Hornets

The Milwaukee Bucks will be shorthanded against the Charlotte Hornets. In addition to Damian Lillard, Khris Middleton remains sidelined as he continues to recover from bilateral ankle surgery and has yet to make his season debut. Ryan Rollins is also ruled out due to a left shoulder injury.

Bobby Portis Jr. is listed as "questionable" with a right elbow contusion, while Giannis Antetokounmpo (right patella tendinopathy) and AJ Green (left shoulder impingement) are listed as "probable" for the game.

Where to watch Milwaukee Bucks vs. Charlotte Hornets?

The Milwaukee Bucks vs. Charlotte Hornets game is scheduled to take place on Saturday, Nov. 16, at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. The game will tip off at 3 p.m. EDT (12 p.m. PT).

The Bucks vs. Hornets game will be broadcast live on the FanDuel Sports Network (local) while the live streaming will be available on the NBA League Pass and Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply).

