Is Damian Lillard playing tonight against the Chicago Bulls? Latest injury update from the Milwaukee Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks are 5-4 to begin the season.

At times, they've looked like a dominant unit capable of meeting expectations of becoming an Eastern Conference Finalist. However, they've also looked disjointed on numerous occasions as they try to figure out how to get the best out of the Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo pairing.

Milwaukee will get another opportunity to work on its superstar pairing when it faces the 4-6 Chicago Bulls on Monday, Nov. 13. Lillard is listed as probable on the team's injury report and is expected to participate in the contest.

"Dame Time's" early form has been encouraging. The veteran guard is averaging 24.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 4.7 assists, shooting 40% from the field. However, he has shot just 29.3% from 3-point range. Lillard will also need to improve his perimeter offense if he wants to get the best out of his Bucks teammates.

The team needs elite spacing to be at its best, especially with Antetokounmpo's ability to drive the lane and create offense out of the post.

The Milwaukee Bucks are also getting used to playing under a new coach Adrian Griffin, who has the difficult task of constructing a championship-level game plan. So far, he seems to have built his foundations on physical play and a drive-and-kick offense.

Of course, the Lillard-Giannis pick-and-roll is an exceptional weapon Griffin can lean on throughout games, too.

The Milwaukee Bucks have two legitimate threats in the Eastern Conference

Heading into the 2023-24 NBA season, the Eastern Conference was projected to be a two-horse race. The Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics were seen as the only two teams that could realistically challenge for the title of conference champions.

However, following James Harden's trade to the LA Clippers, the Philadelphia 76ers have emerged as genuine contenders in the East. Competition is always a good thing. Yet, the Sixers' rapid emergence and 8-1 start has put the Bucks in a difficult spot.

Rather than feeling its way into the new season, Milwaukee needs to be competitive now. The Celtics (7-2) and Sixers have both hit the ground running this season and are battling it out for the top seed in the East. Milwaukee is still working through the kinks.

This early in the season, seeding holds minimal value, and there's plenty of time to worry about home-court advantage in the coming months. However, there's also value in setting the tone early and building off the success you had to begin the season.

The Milwaukee Bucks' chances of contending for a championship have become slightly more difficult. However, that's exactly what Damian Lillard was acquired for. Bucks fans will now be hoping he can produce when it matters most.