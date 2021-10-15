Is Damian Lillard playing tonight against the Golden State Warriors? | 2021-22 NBA Preseason

Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers remain winless heading into the 2021-22 NBA preseason finale on Friday. The Blazers will visit the undefeated Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center in San Francisco.

Lillard played in the Blazers' 119-74 loss against the Phoenix Suns last Wednesday. He had 12 points, two rebounds and two assists in 24 minutes. He was cold beyond the arc, making just one three-point shot from six attempts.

The Blazers have lost all three of their preseason games so far. It has been a struggle for Portland under new head coach Chauncey Billups. Heading into the final day of the preseason, it is important for the Blazers to gain some momentum heading into the regular season.

What is Damian Lillard's status for tonight's game against the Golden State Warriors?

Damian Lillard has been ruled out by the Portland Trail Blazers against the Golden State Warriors for tonight's game. Lillard is not injured, but was just rested to keep him fresh and healthy heading into the season opener.

Casey Holdahl @CHold Damian Lillard (rest), Anfernee Simons (right thumb sprain), Tony Snell (right foot sprain), Nassir Little (left hamstring strain) and Cody Zeller (nose fracture) are all OUT out for Friday's preseason finale versus Golden State Damian Lillard (rest), Anfernee Simons (right thumb sprain), Tony Snell (right foot sprain), Nassir Little (left hamstring strain) and Cody Zeller (nose fracture) are all OUT out for Friday's preseason finale versus Golden State

It's not the first time the Blazers have rested Damian Lillard this preseason. Lillard was given the day off for Portland's second exhibition game against the Sacramento Kings last Monday. It was after his 19-point performance against the Warriors in the preseason opener on October 4th.

Aside from Damian Lillard, the Blazers will be without four more players against the Warriors. They are Nassir Little, Anfernee Simons, Tony Snell and Cody Zeller. Little has a left hamstring strain and Simons is recovering from a sprained right thumb.

Meanwhile, Snell is nursing a sprained right foot while Zeller has a fractured nose. The four players are not expected to be out for a long period of time.

Blazers Palace @blazers_palace Most NBA players can only dream about scoring 60 points in a game..Damian Lillard had 3…in ONE season Don’t think people fully understand how crazy that is Most NBA players can only dream about scoring 60 points in a game..Damian Lillard had 3…in ONE season Don’t think people fully understand how crazy that is https://t.co/IwX8mb6B9A

Damian Lillard had an amazing 2020-21 season. He was an MVP candidate, ranking seventh on the ballot. He averaged 28.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 7.5 assists while shooting 39.1% from beyond the arc.

Lillard led the Blazers to the playoffs, but they were eliminated by the Denver Nuggets in six games. He did not disappoint, averaging a career playoff-high 34.3 points.

However, it should be noted that the upcoming season is a very important one not only for Damian Lillard, but also for the Portland Trail Blazers. A bad start to the season could lead to Lillard requesting a trade.

