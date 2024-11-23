Is Damian Lillard playing tonight against Hornets? Latest on Bucks star's availability? (Nov. 23)

Damian Lillard and the Milwaukee Bucks are set to host the Charlotte Hornets at the Fiserv Forum on Saturday night. Lillard is coming off his third straight double-double game since returning from a concussion. So will the Bucks star play tonight against the Hornets?

According to ESPN's latest injury report, Lillard is not dealing with an injury and is expected to suit up versus Charlotte. It's Milwaukee's second game of a back-to-back, so there's a chance that the eight-time NBA All-Star will sit out to get rested.

However, the Bucks are playing good basketball after a rough start to the season. They are on a three-game winning streak and have won six of their last 10 games. They beat the Indiana Pacers 129-117 on Friday night to improve to 2-0 in the 2024 Emirates NBA Cup.

Due to playing their second game of a back-to-back, the Milwaukee Bucks are not required to release their most recent injury report early. They have until 1 p.m. ET to submit the updated injury report. They had three players on yesterday's injury report: Khris Middleton, Ryan Rollins and Liam Robbins.

Damian Lillard missed 3 games due to a concussion

Before the Milwaukee Bucks' three-game winning streak, Damian Lillard missed three matchups after entering the NBA's concussion protocol. Lillard suffered a concussion after getting hit in the head during the Bucks' loss to the Boston Celtics on Nov. 10.

Lillard was not cleared to return until Nov. 18 against the Houston Rockets, wherein he hit the game-winning layup. It started the Bucks' winning streak as they also beat the Chicago Bulls on Nov. 20 and the Indiana Pacers on Friday.

The 34-year-old guard is looking to get his fourth consecutive double-double. He had 18 points and 10 assists vs. Houston, 20 points and 10 rebounds vs. Chicago, and 24 points and 13 assists vs. Indiana.

Damian Lillard's stats vs. Charlotte Hornets

Saturday's contest will be Damian Lillard's 25th regular-season game against the Charlotte Hornets. Lillard has an impressive record of 20-4 over Charlotte, averaging 22.4 points, 4.1 rebounds, 6.7 assists and 1.3 steals per game. He's shooting 44.4% from the field, including 38.2% from 3s and 82.5% from the free throw line.

Lillard's career-high against the Hornets was 43 points on Dec. 17, 2021, in the Portland Trail Blazers' 125-116 win. He also had four rebounds and eight assists while going 12-for-19 from the field and 13-for-14 from the charity stripe, with six 3-point shots made.

Meanwhile, Lillard's worst performance versus Charlotte happened on Oct. 13, 2021. He only had 14 points, four rebounds and 12 assists in the Blazers' 125-113 loss.

