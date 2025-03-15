Is Damian Lillard playing tonight against Indiana Pacers? Latest on Bucks star's availability (Mar.15)

The Milwaukee Bucks will host Eastern Conference rivals the Indiana Pacers on Saturday with All-Star Damian Lillard set to suit up for the home team. There had been questions surrounding Lillard's status due to a nagging groin injury, but the guard is listed as probable for Saturday's clash.

Per Rotowire, Damian Lillard is expected to play on Saturday. The right groin strain he is dealing with has not kept him out of the lineup over the last few weeks, with Lillard featuring in all of the last 10 games for the Bucks. Over his last four outings, Lillard played 35, 34, 37 and 34 minutes respectively.

In the Milwaukee Bucks' last game against the LA Lakers, Lillard recorded his 13th double-double of the campaign, finishing the night with 22 points and 10 assists. His standout performance helped guide the Bucks to a 126-106 victory.

Lillard has been a key figure in the Bucks' lineup this season, averaging 25.2 points, 4.7 rebounds, 7.2 assists and 1.2 steals per game. He leads the Milwaukee roster in assists and steals, and ranks second in the lineup in points behind only Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Doc Rivers has shown a lot of trust in the 34-year-old, with Lillard playing 36.2 mpg, which is more than any other Bucks player.

Bucks fans will be thrilled to hear that Lillard is expected to suit up at the Fiserv Forum. When healthy, Damian Lillard remains one of the most dominant scorers in the league. He is a nine-time All-Star and a two-time 3-point contest champion.

The game against the Pacers will be particularly important with both teams jostling for playoff positions.

The Bucks and Pacers come into the game with identical records (37-28) and are holding on to the fourth and fifth spots in the conference. They hold a one-game lead over the Detroit Pistons, and a six-game lead over the seventh-place Atlanta Hawks.

Damian Lillard has struggled against the Indiana Pacers this season

Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard dribbles the ball against the LA Lakers at Fiserv Forum. Photo Credit: Imagn

The battles between the Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacer are usually tense and fiery affairs between these two historic rivals. Damian Lillard has so far failed to step up to the challenge, as he was underwhelming during the first three games against their Midwest rivals this season.

The Bucks' game against the Pacers on Nov. 22 was without a doubt Lillard's best performance. He went on to finish with 24 points, 13 assists and five rebounds to guide his team to a 129-117 victory.

Unfortunately for Lillard, he struggled against the Pacers in his last two outings. On Dec. 31, he logged just nine points, five assists and four rebounds over 35 minutes. In Tuesday, the California native once again had a poor night, shooting just 4-for-14 from the field to finish with 15 points in the loss to Indiana.

