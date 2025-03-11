Is Damian Lillard playing tonight against the Indiana Pacers? Latest on Bucks superstar's status (March 11)

Damian Lillard is playing better this season than in his first year with the Milwaukee Bucks, averaging 25.5 points, 4.7 rebounds and 7.1 assists. However, Lillard has already missed 10 games this season, compared to just nine in the previous campaign.

But is Lillard playing on Tuesday night against the Indiana Pacers? The Bucks have listed the 34-year-old guard as probable due to a sore right groin. It's unclear when he suffered the injury, but he played 35 minutes in their previous game versus the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday.

Despite being on the injury report, Lillard will likely get cleared to play ahead of tipoff once he gets evaluated by the team's medical team. Players tagged as probable usually suit up for the game unless something drastic happens from now until shootaround.

In addition to Damian Lillard, there are five more players on the Milwaukee Bucks' injury report. Giannis Antetokounmpo continues to deal with a left calf strain but is listed as probable, so he'll likely be cleared to play before the start of the game.

Pat Connaughton and Pete Nance are both questionable, while Chris Livingston and Bobby Portis are out. Connaughton has not played since Feb. 21 due to a calf strain and Nance has not made his debut for the Bucks since signing a two-way deal on Feb. 28.

Livingston is dealing with a non-COVID illness, which is something he picked up after the Bucks' 112-100 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday. As for Portis, he remains suspended after testing positive for Tramadol, which is a banned substance.

Damian Lillard's career stats vs. Pacers

Damian Lillard playing against the Indiana Pacers. (Photo: IMAGN)

Damian Lillard didn't have much history with the Indiana Pacers before the Milwaukee Bucks acquired him last season. Lillard has played a total of 26 games versus Indiana, averaging 23.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, 7.1 assists and 1.0 steals. He's shooting 42.4% from the field, including 35.1% from beyond the arc, and 90.9% from the free-throw line.

Lillard has a record of 18-8 against the Pacers, with most of the wins coming from when he was still with the Blazers. As a Bucks player, he has a record of 3-3 in the regular season versus Indiana heading into Tuesday's contest.

In his career, Lillard's best game against the Pacers happened on Jan. 26, 2020. He scored 50 points, adding six rebounds and 14 assists in the Blazers' 139-129 win at the Moda Center in Portland. His best game as a Bucks player was a 24-point performance on Nov. 22, 2024, which resulted in a 129-117 victory.

His career low versus Indiana was a four-point outing on Nov. 5, 2021. He shot 2-for-13 in 38 minutes and missed all of his six shots from 3-point range, but the Blazers still pulled off the 110-106 win.

