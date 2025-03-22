Is Damian Lillard playing tonight against Kings? Latest on Bucks point guard's status (Mar. 22)

Damian Lillard will not play for the Milwaukee Bucks in their interconference regular season game against the Sacramento Kings on Saturday. Lillard is listed as "out" on the team's injury report due to right calf soreness, the same issue that caused him to miss the Bucks' previous game against the LA Lakers.

Lillard's absence against the short-handed Lakers didn't hinder the Bucks, who went on to secure a dominant 118-89 victory on the road. The superstar point guard last played on Tuesday in Milwaukee's 104-93 loss to the Golden State Warriors.

Lillard struggled with his shooting in that game, finishing with 16 points, three rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block. He shot 6 of 18 from the field, including 2 of 9 from 3-point range.

Missing Damian Lillard against the Sacramento Kings will be a notable loss for the Bucks. Lillard has historically performed exceptionally well against the Western Conference team and his track record is substantial.

In 35 games against the Kings, Lillard averages 24.5 points, 3.9 rebounds, 7.7 assists and 1.1 steals while shooting 42.9% from the field, including 37.4% from beyond the arc. The star point guard faced the Kings earlier this season, posting 25 points, five rebounds and seven assists in that game.

Meanwhile, the Bucks would look to overcome Lillard's absence and record a win on the road. Doc Rivers' team is currently ranked fifth in the Western Conference standings with a 39-30 record through 69 games.

Where to watch Milwaukee Bucks vs. Sacramento Kings?

The Milwaukee Bucks vs. Sacramento Kings game will take place on Saturday, Mar. 22, at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California. Tip off is slated for 10 p.m. EST (7 p.m. PT).

The Bucks vs. Kings game will be televised live on NBA TV, FDSWI (local) and NBCS-CA (local). For those looking to stream the game live can turn to the NBA League Pass and Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply).

