Is Damian Lillard playing tonight against the LA Clippers? Latest on Bucks superstar's status (Feb. 20)

Milwaukee Bucks star guard Damian Lillard is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the LA Clippers on Thursday, Feb. 20. According to the official injury report, the seven-time All-Star is suffering from a right hamstring strain.

Lillard missed the Bucks' last game before the All-Star break and joins co-star Giannis Antetokounmpo on the injury report. Antetokounmpo missed six games in February with a left calf strain.

Although Damian Lillard has missed time due to injury three times this season, it hasn't slowed him down. He has averaged 25.8 points, 4.7 rebounds and 7.5 assists, numbers closely mirroring his career averages.

Lillard's stellar play has helped the Bucks bounce back from a slow start, as they currently occupy the fifth position in the Eastern Conference at 29-24.

The veteran Bucks guard was sidelined for the team's last game on Feb. 12 against Minnesota. However, he was cleared to participate in the NBA All-Star Game, playing 12 minutes in San Francisco on Sunday.

Bucks coach Doc Rivers receives encouraging update on availability of Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo

Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo was able to take part in a full team practice for the first time since being sidelined with a left calf muscle injury on Feb. 5. Antetokounmpo has missed six games leading up to the All-Star break.

The Greek superstar decided to take a more cautious approach to managing his injuries, noting similarities with his issues from last year:

"I didn't get hurt at the spot (April 9), it wasn't the first time I felt that. I felt it days prior to that. Maybe like a week or two prior to that," Giannis explained. "And then maybe overcompensate or you keep on playing you're like OK, it's just going to be tight, it's going to be stiff, I'm gonna play through it. But I didn't. I wasn't able to play through it and I got hurt. So I kind of had the same feeling and I'm smarter. I don't want to be in the same position."

Giannis' return was met with optimism by head coach Doc Rivers, although he refused to provide a definite answer on star guard Damian Lillard's availability, remarking on the intensity of his team's practice after the All-Star break:

"We don't know," Rivers said. "I mean, we went hard but not that hard. So we'll see with him and Dame if they can go tomorrow. We don't know yet."

The Milwaukee Bucks and LA Clippers will go head-to-head on Thursday night, with the game scheduled for 8 P.M. ET.

