Is Damian Lillard playing tonight against Memphis Grizzlies? Latest update from the Milwaukee Bucks (Oct. 20)

Damian Lillard has played two preseason games for the Milwaukee Bucks and is likely to suit up for the clash with the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday.

In his warmup debut against the Los Angeles Lakers, the guard played 22 minutes propping up 14 points, two rebounds and three assists. He had a quieter night against the Oklahoma City Thunder soon after, with just five points, two rebounds and four assists in 25 minutes of action.

After missing the Bucks' first clash against the Memphis Grizzlies earlier, he will now suit up against the same team when Milwaukee hosts them at the Fiserv Forum as they look to close out their preseason.

After playing for 20+ minutes in two games, the mercurial guard is a certain starter. New coach Adrian looks to finalize his starting five before the Bucks open their regular season in the Giannis Antetokounmpo-Damian Lillard era.

Are Damian Lillard and the Milwaukee Bucks bonafide title contenders?

After the Milwaukee Bucks acquired Damian Lillard in a blockbuster three-team trade, their defense took a hit, as they lost Jrue Holiday as part of the deal. However, in the former Portland Trail Blazers star, they have an offensive powerhouse who has proved his worth in clutch situations.

Last season, Lillard averaged 32.2 points per game on 46.3% shooting, 4.8 rebounds and 7.3 assists in 58 games, but despite his big numbers, the Blazers didn't make the playoffs.

The Bucks, meanwhile, crashed out to the Miami Heat in the postseason, but now with the 32-year-old Lillarad in the mix, they hope to bag another championship after winning it in 2021.

Antetokounmpo gave an inkling of what's to come with Lillard at the Bucks and playing alongside one of the most dominant forwards.

“He’s a threat, like … coming down from the half court, he’s already a threat, and I’ve never played with a guy like that. I hope I can make the game easy for him, as much as he makes it easier for me and for our team.

The East may not have the same stacked look as the West, but the competition remains just as fierce for the Bucks.

While they were clinical last season, their new offense-first approach, signaled with the Damian Lillard swopp, shows they will have their hands full in staying ahead of the competition. Only time will tell if Lillard and Antetokounmpo can take Milwaukee to the promised land.