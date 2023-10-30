Is Damian Lillard playing tonight against the Miami Heat? Latest injury report from the Milwaukee Bucks (30th October)

After an impressive debut for the Milwaukee Bucks against the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday, Damian Lillard was grounded against the Atlanta Hawks. Lillard erupted for 39 points versus Philly but could only manage six markers against Atlanta. “Dame Time” will have a chance to redeem himself less than 24 hours later when the Bucks host the Miami Heat.

Lillard is healthy and is looking forward to playing against the team he wanted to be traded to after 11 seasons with the Portland Trail Blazers. The only way he might be unavailable is if the Bucks choose to manage his load early in the season. They might keep the superstar point guard sidelined on the second night of a back-to-back set.

After the loss to the Hawks, Lillard had the following to say on the intriguing game against the Miami Heat:

"I mentioned that [it] was the destination for me when I asked to be traded last year, but I was traded here. I'm excited to be here, I'm happy to be here, I fit in great here. For me, personally, that was the end of it. I never thought about it again after that.

"So I'm not going into tomorrow like 'this the team that I was supposed to be playing for' or none of that. I know Jimmy, I know Bam, we're cool, but I play for the Bucks. I'm not going into it like 'That's my former team' or 'We was tied in' or nothing like that. It's another game."

Damian Lillard may look at it as just another game, but Jimmy Butler might not. The Heat guard asked the NBA to look into the Bucks’ stunning acquisition of Lillard when it looked like the former Blazer was going to Miami.

The Milwaukee Bucks were also booted out of last season’s playoffs as the No. 1 seed. It was an embarrassing setback that should still be fresh in the minds of superstars Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton.

Damian Lillard downplayed his communication with Bam Adebayo before the Portland Trail Blazers traded him

Much was reported about how Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo and Damian Lillard talked during the offseason. Lillard’s connection with Adebayo was one of the factors that started the whole Lillard-to-Miami rumors.

Here’s what Lillard had to say when asked about those reports:

“On the outside people made more of it than what was taking place. It's not like I was calling him every day or nothing like that. I said what I needed to say to the team that I was on at that time, and I went on about my time.

"I did my training, I spent time with my kids, and that was it. I'm telling you the real when I say it's not that deep. Bam was my boy before I asked for a trade. He still is, and that was the extent of it."

If load management does not get in the way, Damian Lillard will be playing for the Milwaukee Bucks against a few of his very close friends.