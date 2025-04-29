Is Damian Lillard playing tonight against Pacers? Latest on Bucks superstar's status for Game 5 (Apr. 29)

The Milwaukee Bucks will be without star point guard Damian Lillard for Game 5 against the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday. The team announced on Monday that Lillard has been diagnosed with a torn left Achilles tendon, officially bringing his season to a painful end. With the Bucks trailing 3-1 in the series and Lillard sidelined, the Pacers are now heavily favored to close out the series.

Lillard suffered the injury during Game 1 after collapsing to the floor while clutching his left leg. It was a non-contact injury and the former Portland Trail Blazers star had to be helped off the court, ending his night after just six minutes of action.

Following the game, coach Doc Rivers spoke emotionally about Lillard’s injury, capturing the somber mood inside the Bucks’ locker room. Rivers also shed light on the immense pain and challenges Lillard has endured recently.

"This is a tough one, honestly. Blood clot, followed by (Achilles)." Rivers said. " ... He's just a great freakin' dude, as a teammate and a father. No one deserves it"

Damian Lillard had recently made his comeback after spending over a month on the sidelines due to a blood clot in his right calf. Although he missed Game 1, he returned to action in Game 2. While he appeared noticeably rusty in the two full games he played, his presence on the court was still a major confidence booster for Milwaukee.

Where to watch Milwaukee Bucks vs. Indiana Pacers?

The Milwaukee Bucks vs. Indiana Pacers game will take place on Tuesday, April 29, at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. The game will tip off at 6 p.m. EST (3 p.m. PT).

The Bucks vs. Pacers will be telecast live on NBA TV, FDSWI (local) and FDSIN (local). Pre game coverage will begin one hour before tip off while live streaming will be available on the NBA League Pass and Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply).

