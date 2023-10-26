Is Damian Lillard playing tonight against the Philadelphia 76ers? Latest injury update from Milwaukee Bucks (Oct. 26)

Damian Lillard is scheduled to make his regular-season debut for the Milwaukee Bucks in their season opener against the Philadelphia 76ers. At the time of writing, Lillard isn't present on Milwaukee's injury report and as such, should be expected to participate in the contest.

After a summer-long trade saga, where Lillard was widely expected to team up with Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo on the Miami Heat, he was traded to the Bucks. Lillard will now form a fearsome duo with Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The star tandem will be electric in the pick-and-roll and could become one of the most dangerous one-two punches in the NBA. Following Lillard's addition, Milwaukee are genuine championship contender moving forward.

Giannis has committed his future to the franchise, signing a three-year $186 million contract extension. Giannis had previously discussed holding out on extending his stay in Milwaukee as he waited to see how the team built a contending team around him.

Lillard's addition clearly changed things for the superstar forward. Milwaukee is one of the most talented teams in the NBA this year. Lillard is one of the best point guards in the league. Having an elite ball-handler and clutch shot-maker alongside an athletic phenom like Giannis is a recipe for success at the highest level.

Bucks fans will be hoping their team gets off to a strong start against the Sixers and that Giannis and Lillard show early signs of an elite partnership.

Damian Lillard believes the Milwaukee Bucks were an ideal landing spot

In a recent interview with FOX Sports’ Melissa Rohlin, Damian Lillard discussed his trade to the Milwaukee Bucks and why he believes it's a better fit for him than the Miami Heat.

Lillard's comments come after a summer of trying to force his way to South Beach, only for Miami to struggle to create an enticing trade package.

“I think this is the best basketball situation for me,” Lillard said. “The depth is what makes me think this is my best chance to win. We’ve just got to be healthy. And we’ve got to be together.”

Lillard wants to compete for NBA championships. Despite their consistent struggles to build a competitive roster around him, he was patient with the Portland Trail Blazers. Milwaukee has elite top-end talent and significant depth to back them up. The Bucks are a top-two team in their conference and a top-5 team in the NBA.

As such, Lillard now has the opportunity to help lead the Bucks in search of their second banner in the Giannis era. He got what he wanted, even if it wasn't in the sunny climate of Miami.