Is Damian Lillard playing tonight against the Phoenix Suns? Latest injury update on Bucks superstar (Mar. 24)

On Monday, Milwaukee Bucks star Damian Lillard will miss his team's fixture against the Phoenix Suns. The former Portland Trail Blazers star has been ruled out with a calf injury and will sit out for the third match in a row.

Damian Lillard's most recent game was a 104-93 loss to the Golden State Warriors, during which he played for 38 minutes. Since then, the 34-year-old has missed games against the Los Angeles Lakers and the Sacramento Kings.

He is also listed as unavailable for the upcoming game against the Phoenix Suns. His absences are mostly down to calf soreness and he should be available for the game against the Denver Nuggets.

Lillard has suffered a host of injuries this term. Missing over 12 games, the former Weber State star has been out with a groin strain, muscle soreness, and a calf injury. Despite the long list of ailments, Lillard has been a consistent performer for the Bucks this season averaging 24.9 points and 7.1 assists.

However, his absence has not stopped his team from winning as they beat the Los Angeles Lakers and the Sacramento Kings without his help. Furthermore, the Bucks are on the cusp of attaining a playoff spot, with 12 games remaining. Lillard can be rested and prepared for a post-season return in full health.

The Milwaukee Bucks are currently fifth in the Eastern Conference standings with a 40-30 record.

Damian Lillard's performances against the Phoenix Suns and where to watch

The absence of Damian Lillard will be a blow for the Milwaukee Bucks who hope to directly qualify for the playoffs in the coming days. A common opponent for Dame from his time in the Western Conference, Lillard has a great record against the Arizona franchise.

According to the data from statmuse.com, the nine-time All-Star has averaged 25.8 points, 6.2 assists, and 3.9 rebounds in his 37 appearances against the Phoenix Suns. A good return, this will be a huge miss on Monday as Lillard will be sitting out the fixture at the Footprint Center.

Fans can still follow the game live on the AZFamily and FDSWI networks. The intra-conference tie which is scheduled for tip-off at 10:00 p.m. ET can also be followed by live streaming online. Viewers can do so by subscribing to the FUBO TV app or by purchasing the NBA League Pass on NBA.com.

This will be the first meeting between the two teams this season while a return fixture is scheduled for April 1 at the Fiserv Forum.

