Is Damian Lillard playing tonight against Portland Trail Blazers? Latest on Milwaukee Bucks guard's availability (Nov. 26)

Damian Lillard faces off against his former side, the Portland Trail Blazers, for the first time since his departure from the franchise. He and the Bucks will host the struggling Blazers at the Fiserv Forum on Sunday (Nov.26), and all eyes will be on the mercurial point guard. The 32-year-old has been in good form for Milwaukee and will look to build on the good start.

As for availability, Lillard is all set to lace up against Portland. His superstar teammate Giannis Antetokounmpo is listed as probable, while Khris Middleton will be sidelined. Lillard's health has been good news for the Bucks, as he has played 14 of the team's 16 games so far. He comes off a 31-point game coupled with six rebounds and 10 assists in the team's 131-128 win over the Washington Wizards.

The Damian Lillard storyline has been a talking point ahead of the Bucks vs Blazers matchup

Damian Lillard's future with the Portland Trail Blazers was a constant topic of discussion throughout the summer. After the side failed to make the postseason, the buzz was the guard asking out and expressing his desire to play for the Miami Heat.

However, that move saw a massive twist as the Milwaukee Bucks swooped in on the guard. The move meant that the team was prioritizing offense under new coach Adrian Griffin and Lillard would be the perfect fit and their lethal weapon.

In his 11 seasons with the Blazers, Lillard averaged 25.2 points, 6.7 assists and 4.2 rebounds in 769 games. With his new side, he's propping up 25.2 points, 4.4 rebounds and 6.4 assists in 14 games.

Ahead of the Sunday matchup, the focus has solely been on Lillard taking on his former team. The Bucks have an 11-5 record, and the Blazers have 4-11. The chemistry between Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard seems to have finally clicked, and together, the "Greek Freak" and "Dame Time" have ensured that the Bucks are back on track.

Antetokounmpo maintains averages of 29.7 points, 10.3 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocks per game. Despite a slow start for Lillard, he's found his rhythm, and that will be something the Blazers will be wary of.