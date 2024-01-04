Is Damian Lillard playing tonight against the San Antonio Spurs? Latest update on the seven-time All-Star’s availability

The Milwaukee Bucks may hold out Damian Lillard against the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday. Milwaukee will play the second night of a back-to-back in Texas less than 24 hours after a testy 142-130 loss to the Indiana Pacers. “Dame Time” didn’t have his shooting touch in the Bucks’ loss and could use a breather versus the lowly Spurs.

The former Portland Trail Blazers had 23 points on 6-18 shooting, including 2-8 from behind the arc. If not for his 9-10 clip from the free throw line, he would have had a much worse scoring output. He also contributed five assists, three steals and two rebounds.

The Bucks may decide to give him a rest after a cold-shooting night in Indiana. San Antonio is on a three-game losing streak and has won just once in nine games. Milwaukee, even if Lillard sits, still has the stronger lineup on paper and potentially could take care of business sans the star point guard.

What happened to Damian Lillard?

Damian Lillard has been quite healthy this season. He has missed just two out of the Milwaukee Bucks’ 34 games. The two times he failed to suit up for his team happened in consecutive games. Lillard wasn’t around on Nov. 9 against the Indiana Pacers and on Nov. 11 versus the Orlando Magic due to calf soreness.

Since sitting out those said games, he has been a staple in the Bucks’ lineups even on back-to-back nights. He has averaged 25.7 points, 7.3 assists and 4.4 rebounds after returning from the disabled list.

There is still a chance that Milwaukee will allow him to play but may find it better to hold him out against the struggling Spurs. Cameron Payne, Andre Jackson Jr. and Pat Connaughton could get a bump in their minutes if “Dame Time” is kept out.

Damian Lillard's stats vs the San Antonio Spurs

Damian Lillard has been superb in 31 games versus the San Antonio Spurs. “Dame Dolla” is averaging 27.9 points, 7.0 assists and 4.3 rebounds against them.

In Lillard’s first encounter with San Antonio since joining the Milwaukee Bucks, he was spectacular as usual. The point guard dropped a season-high 40 points on 14-22 shooting, including 7-12 from behind the arc. He also contributed four assists, three steals and three rebounds.

Lillard joined the 20K point club in the Bucks’ 132-119 thumping of the Spurs on Dec. 19. San Antonio will be relieved not to see him on Thursday if the Bucks hold him out.