Is Damian Lillard playing tonight vs the New York Knicks? Latest update from the Milwaukee Bucks (November 3)

Damian Lillard and the Milwaukee Bucks open their 2023-24 NBA In-Season Tournament against the New York Knicks on Friday (November 3).

After four games with his new side, Lillard is still figuring things out as he and his team gear up to take on a resilient Knicks outfit. Following a shock 130-111 loss to the Toronto Raptors, the pressure is already on Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo to ensure Milwaukee don't slip up in games against teams that have struggled in the season so far.

In his four games so far, Lillard is averaging 21.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 4.8 assists. Apart from his 39-point explosion in the first game, the 32-year-old has come up with a couple of decent performances and had one forgettable outing against the Atlanta Hawks.

And in what comes as good news, the Bucks will have Lillard's services for their home game against the Knicks. The guard has not been listed in the team's injury report and is expected to start as usual.

Damian Lillard explains the Milwaukee Bucks' upset loss to the Toronto Raptors

Speaking to the media after the Bucks' loss, Damian Lillard shared his take on the defeat. He spoke about how the team has to work on the process and find their groove.

According to Sports World News:

"I want to accept the process of this happening. And you know, Giannis is probably feeling the same way and Khris is probably feeling the same way. We want to show trust and not just go back to something that's not sustainable. And I think because of that sometimes it can get ugly."

Lillard, who played 11 seasons with the Portland Trail Blazers, is coming off a stellar season numbers-wise. While the franchise failed to make the postseason, the guard was still a force, averaging 32.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 7.3 assists.

With the Bucks, Lillard is expected to dish out similar numbers, and his chemistry with Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton could mean that Milwaukee become a dominant force in the East. However, it's early days, and the team has yet to figure out things.

The good news for the Bucks and Damian Lillard is that they have time to make adjustments. With sides playing less than 10 games so far, they can take the first few matchups to learn on the fly and be better prepared for the playoffs.

Milwaukee are bonafide title contenders, and it remains to be seen if they can make a deep run that ends with Lillard winning his maiden championship.