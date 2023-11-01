Is Damian Lillard playing tonight vs Toronto Raptors? Latest injury update from Milwaukee Bucks (November 1)

Damian Lillard has had two good games with the Milwaukee Bucks in the three contests so far. With the team playing their first road game on Wednesday, Nov. 1, all eyes will be on the mercurial point guard to see how he fares against the struggling Toronto Raptors who are 1-3 and placed at the bottom of the East. Lillard has played in all three games for Milwaukee so far, marking his debut for the new side with a 39-point explosion.

According to ESPN's updated injury report, Lillard was not placed in the IRL, and that would mean the 32-year-old will take the hardwood against the Raptors at the Scotiabank Arena. This comes as good news for the outfit as they look to consolidate their solid start with a win on the road.

Damian Lillard's stellar Milwaukee Bucks debut was "crazy" according to teammate Cameron Payne

It was an explosive debut for Damian Lillard against the Philadelphia 76ers in the team's close 118-117 win. The final stretch of the game was all 'Dame Time" as he poured 14 points in the fourth quarter to end with 39 points, 8 rebounds, and 4 assists.

This saw his teammates lavish praise on him after his heroics saw Milwaukee open their 2023-24 campaign on a winning note. His teammate Cameron Payne described the feeling after the win. According to CBS Sports:

"It was tough man, he was hooping. It was crazy, we really ain't got to see that Dame yet. That was our first time seeing him go crazy on our team, because in preseason he was getting trapped. We really didn't get to see that. But he put on a show tonight. I know he's gonna keep that going. The boy looked good."

Lillard had a forgettable outing in the team's loss to the Atlanta Hawks, as he scored only 6 points, coupled with 4 rebounds and 5 assists. In their previous game against the Miami Heat, he was back to his usual self propping up 25 points, 5 rebounds, and 4 assists.

So far, the Lillard-Giannis Antetokounmpo pairing has worked well for the Bucks. While it's still early days to call them the best duo in the league, the chemistry and the skillset are distinctly clear and only time will tell if they can lead the side to another title. With Damian Lillard in the mix, the expectations are an all-or-nothing title or bust campaign.