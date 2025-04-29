“Is that a damn bunny on his hip?”: Dillon Brooks’ pregame outfit draws hilarious reaction from Charles Barkley

NBA legend Charles Barkley had some humorous things to say about Dillon Brooks' pre-game outfit. The Houston Rockets are set to do battle in Game 4 against the Golden State Warriors on Monday. After the events of Game 3, the Warriors secured a 2-1 lead in their seven-game series.

Ad

With momentum on the Warriors' side, it's a must-win game for the Rockets. If Golden State ends up winning Game 4, that'll put them at a 3-1 advantage, lowering the chances of Houston making a comeback.

Dillon Brooks, however, seemed locked in as he entered the Chase Center. Despite the serious mood Brooks was in, Charles Barkley couldn't help but react to the forward's outfit in the live broadcast for 'Inside the NBA' on TNT.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Is that a damn bunny on his hip," Barkley humorously questioned in the video posted on X.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Dillon Brooks entered the arena wearing a black long-sleeved vest and a white polo underneath. He then paired it with dark grey slacks. One notable item mixed with his outfit was a Labubu keychain, a plush toy made famous by influencers from the K-pop scene. Since then, everyone hopped on the trend of scoring their own little monster at Pop Mart.

Charles Barkley couldn't fathom the idea of Dillon Brooks having a Labubu keychain attached to his slacks and called it out as he was walking inside the arena.

Ad

Dillon Brooks attempted to re-injure Steph Curry's thumb

Game 3 between the Golden State Warriors and the Houston Rockets was a must-win for both teams. Winning that game meant that they would gain the advantage heading into Game 4. Unfortunately for the Rockets, it was the Warriors who came out on top to take a 2-1 series lead.

However, it's worth noting that given the intensity of the matchup, Dillon Brooks tried everything he could to put the Warriors at a disadvantage. This included a dirty tactic against Golden State's top star, Steph Curry.

Ad

During one of the plays in Game 3, Brooks got caught attempting to hurt Curry's taped right thumb. Prior to the first round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs, Steph injured his right thumb. After coming back from injury, the Warriors star made sure to reinforce his thumb with protective tape to avoid further harm.

As Steph Curry took the shot, Dillon Brooks failed to block the Warriors star. Despite the sequence's conclusion, Brooks tried to sneakily swipe Curry's thumb, which was caught on camera.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Nevertheless, Curry still carried Golden State to a 104-93 victory. Steph added 36 points, nine assists and seven rebounds.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Itiel Estudillo Itiel Estudillo is an NBA journalist at Sportskeeda. He played for his basketball teams during elementary and high school. With strong sports writing and journalism skills, Itiel excels in crafting engaging narratives and staying updated with the latest NBA news and trends. He enjoys fact-checking, helping with research, and being a fresh set of eyes on fellow writers' articles. Know More

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.