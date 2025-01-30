Is Darius Garland playing tonight against the Atlanta Hawks? Latest injury update on Cavs star (Jan. 30)

The Cleveland Cavaliers will be looking to build on their two-game win streak when they take on the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday and will likely have Darius Garland back in the lineup. With the Cavaliers facing back-to-back games this week, the point guard was rested for Wednesday's matchup against the Miami Heat. Per Rotowire, he is expected to suit up for Thursday's matchup against the Hawks.

Garland was not in the lineup for the Cavs' 126-106 win over the Heat at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Wednesday. Going into the game, the 2022 All-Star had already featured in 45 of the team's 46 outings and ranked second in minutes per contest (30.4), behind only Donovan Mitchell.

The organization's decision to rest Garland this week made sense considering his heavy workload over the first half of the season. The Cavaliers face a challenging run of games over the next week that includes the Dallas Mavericks and Boston Celtics, which is likely another reason Garland was rested.

Garland, 25, has been one of the Cavs' star players during their successful campaign. Led by the trio of Mitchell, Garland and Jarrett Allen, Cleveland currently has the best record in the NBA with 38 wins over its first 47 games.

Darius Garland currently leads the Cavaliers' roster with 6.8 assists per game. He ranks second in the lineup in points (21.7) and third in steals (1.1).

After a brief stint with Vanderbilt, the Cavs felt justified in selecting the talented guard with the fifth overall pick in the 2019 NBA draft. Over six seasons, he has developed into one of the league's top point guards. Garland was selected for his first All-Star Game appearance in 2022.

Darius Garland finishes with big night in Cavaliers' win over Toronto Raptors

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland celebrates after hitting a 3-point basket against the Detroit Pistons at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Photo Credit: Imagn

Darius Garland has been one of Cleveland's standout players and had a handful of strong performances over the course of the season.

In perhaps his most dazzling display of the season, Garland put up a season-high 40 points against the Toronto Raptors to lead his team to a 132-126 win. The Cavs guard was exceptional on the night, shooting 14-of-22 from the field and converting four 3-pointers. He also recorded nine assists, falling one assist shy of a double-double.

This season, Garland has already recorded 30 points or more on four occasions. He ranks 30th overall in the league with 21.7 ppg.

