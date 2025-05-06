Is Darius Garland playing tonight against Indiana Pacers? Latest on Cavaliers star's availability for Game 2 (May 6)

Darius Garland is the lead guard for the top-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers and has been a part of the team's dominant offensive season. He and Donovan Mitchell have unlocked their true potential as a back court under new head coach Kenny Atkinson, and the Cavaliers cruised through their first-round series against the Miami Heat.

Ad

However, Darius Garland hasn't played since Game 2 of the opening round as he continues to fight a toe injury he suffered against the Heat. Garland is listed as a game-time decision on the Cavaliers' Game 2 injury report after missing Game 1 against the Indiana Pacers.

Garland isn't the biggest star on Cleveland's roster, but he is arguably their most important offensive piece. The All-Star guard's playmaking kept the Cavaliers' offense amongst the best in the league throughout the season, fueling their run to the top of the Eastern conference. He had maintained his high level of play into the postseason, averaging 24 points and seven assists in two games against Miami.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Cavaliers would love to have him back as they look to even the series against the Pacers at one game apiece before heading on the road for Games 3 and 4. There is serious concern regarding Darius Garland's injury and his ability to return to the court before the series gets out of hand.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Entering Game 2, Cleveland is looking to bounce back from a 112-121 loss they suffered on Sunday. The Cavaliers struggled without their Darius Garland running their offense and couldn't keep up with the Pacers throughout the game despite 33 points from Mitchell.

Ad

What would the Cleveland Cavaliers miss if Darius Garland doesn't play against the Indiana Pacers?

While he doesn't give his team a whole lot on the defensive end of the floor, having Garland on the court is a big boost for the Cavaliers. His speed and decision-making makes the team's offense dangerous every possession, and his ability to operate in the pick-and-roll with both Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley makes him vital to their sucess.

Ad

The Cavaliers only lost by nine points in Game 1, but they struggled offensively outside of Mitchell and Mobley. Allen was the team's third star, but he only chipped in 12 points. Having Garland on the floor gives the offense more balance and takes pressure off of their stars to put the team on their back.

Darius Garland has grown into a masterful offensive player in his career, and the Cavaliers need him to return to the court as soon as possible. Unfortunately for them, toe injuries are dangerous for guards and need to be handled with caution. However, Garland will do everything he can to make his return tonight and help his team even the series against Tyrese Haliburton and Co.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Zachary Howell Zachary Howell is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with a degree in Broadcast and Digital Journalism from Syracuse University and over a year of experience in the field.



Being introduced to the digital side of content inspired Zachary to become a writer, and his love of basketball made this an obvious transition.



His favorite team is the OKC Thunder, and Zachary started following them in 2011 when they were on the rise with Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook and James Harden. His favorite basketball players from the past are Tim Duncan, Michael Jordan and Shaquille O'Neal. Those three came to define their eras of basketball and were dominant without beating their chests too much. Zachary is a big fan of quiet greatness and these three players are good embodiments of that.



When not writing or watching sports, Zachary enjoys reading and exercising, as well as gaming. He loves to be outside and spend time with friends and family, including his three dogs. Know More

Cleveland Cavaliers Nation! You can check out the latest Cleveland Cavaliers Schedule and dive into the Cavaliers Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.