Is Darius Garland playing tonight against Indiana Pacers? Latest on Cleveland Cavaliers All-Star guard’s status (May 9) | Game 3, 2025 NBA playoffs

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland is questionable for Game 3 on Friday against the Indiana Pacers due to a left toe sprain. Without Garland running the offense in the series, the Cavs lost the opening two games at home. Cleveland could be in trouble again if the speedy All-Star remains out.

2025 NBA Coach of the Year winner Kenny Atkinson inserted Sam Merrill in Game 1 and then used Ty Jerome in Game 2. Neither replacement played well, a key reason the Cavs are in a two-game hole in the series. Jerome, who took over as point guard on Tuesday, finished the game with two points, three assists and two rebounds in 28 minutes.

What happened to Darius Garland?

Darius Garland sprained his left big toe against the Chicago Bulls on April 8. The Cleveland Cavaliers promptly sidelined him two nights later against the Indiana Pacers. Without him, the Cavs also wilted late and lost 114-112.

Garland returned on April 11 against the New York Knicks before the Cavaliers kept him out in their final regular-season game. Coincidentally, the All-Star point guard could not suit up against the Pacers yet again.

Donovan Mitchell’s backcourt partner returned to play the first two games against the Miami Heat in the first round. Heading into Game 3, he was questionable before the Cavaliers sidelined him. Without Garland, the Cavs’ sent the Heat on vacation with two dominant wins in South Beach.

The sweep against the Heat did not give Darius Garland enough time to heal. He was questionable ahead of Games 1 and 2 versus Indiana but was downgraded to out in both cases.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are also hoping for Evan Mobley and De’Andre Hunter to return

The Cleveland Cavaliers hosted the Indiana Pacers in Game 2 on Tuesday without starters Evan Mobley (ankle) and Darius Garland. De’Andre Hunger (thumb), a key player off the bench, also did not play. Without the trio, the Cavaliers relied heavily on Donovan Mitchell, who delivered 48 points, nine assists, five rebounds and four steals.

Garland, Mobley and Hunter are all questionable heading into Game 3. The Cavaliers have been mum about their potential to play in the pivotal showdown in Indiana. If all three are out, the No. 1 seeded team in the East could find itself on the ropes and the brink of a sweep.

